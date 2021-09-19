Bernie Sanders Recently Let The World Know Which Canadian Political Party He Supports
The United States Senator gave his two cents about the 2021 Canadian election.
With the 2021 Canadian election happening on September 20, it's about all we can see being talked about on social media right now — to the point where even Bernie Sanders decided to give his two cents about it.
The United States Senator recently wrote a tweet letting everyone know where he stands when it comes to Canadian politics.
Canada goes to the polls Monday. There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leade… https://t.co/tG6Wx4WgpL— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders)1631904056.0
It looks like if Sanders were voting in the Canadian election, he'd be checking off the New Democratic Party (NDP) on his ballot.
He said he supports Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the NDP, because he's the "one leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need."
Premier François Legault also recently commented on the upcoming federal election, saying that Quebecers should be wary of the Liberal, NDP and Green platforms because he believes all three parties are "dangerous" for the Quebec nation. On this note, the premier said he was leaning towards a minority Conservative government.