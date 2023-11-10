The Best Universities In Canada Were Ranked & McGill Came Out On Top
Toronto and Vancouver also made the top 3.
A recent ranking of the best universities in Canada dropped and McGill University managed to come out on top.
Maclean's, a Canadian news publication that covers topics about Canadian politics, popular culture, and current events, released its 2024 ranking of Canada's Best Medical Doctoral Universities, taking into consideration medical institutions across the country with a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research.
In the number one spot is none other than Montreal's McGill University, which ranked highest in areas such as medical and science grants, student services, operating budget and total research dollars, to name a few. McGill also scored number one in the 2023 ranking, proving that the Canadian university is still leading the pack when it comes to medicine and science.
The University of Toronto (UofT) ranked second, performing highest in categories such as student-to-faculty ratio, operating budget, library acquisitions, as well as scholarships and bursaries. The University of British Columbia (UBC), McMaster and the University of Ottawa all rounded off the top five.
The Université de Montréal also made the cut, ranking tenth overall. The Université Laval followed suit, ranking 11th on the list. The Université de Sherbrooke was the final Quebec school to make the ranking, landing in 14th.
Wondering which other schools made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of Canada's Best Medical Doctoral Universities, per Maclean's:
- McGill University
- University of Toronto
- University of British Columbia
- McMaster University
- University of Ottawa
- University of Alberta
- University of Calgary
- Dalhousie University
- Queen's University
- Université de Montréal
- Université Laval
- Western University
- University of Manitoba
- Université de Sherbrook
- University of Saskatchewan
