Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

17 Things To Do In Montreal This August To Squeeze The Last Bit Of Fun Out Of Summer

Summer is going, going… but not gone!

Festivalgoers wave Lebanese flags at Orientalys in Montreal's Old Port. Right: The Olympic Stadium is lit up for Montreal Pride.

Festivalgoers wave Lebanese flags at Orientalys in Montreal's Old Port. Right: The Olympic Stadium is lit up for Montreal Pride.

@festivalorientalys | Instagram, @fiertemontreal | Instagram

Montreal in August is a sea of orange cones, as construction season drags on. But behind the dust and detours lies a pot of cultural gold. You may not find a rainbow at the end of the roadworks, but you will find a full spectrum of Pride events.

There's also Orientalys, a melting pot of diverse flavours to tease your palate, and the Scottish Highland Games, with kilts and caber tosses. And let's not forget the epic Italian heritage celebration, taking you through the heart of the Mediterranean without leaving the city.

So while your GPS may be working overtime with all the reroutes, your calendar is about to get a serious workout too. Here are some of the most exciting events of the month:

Orientalys Festival

When: August 10 to 13

Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Port

Cost: Free

Reason To Go: A cultural festival that celebrates countries from the Middle East to Japan, and all across Asia with music, dancing, and traditional costume parades in Montreal’s Old Port. The event hosts workshops teaching everything from how to cook cultural cuisines to writing calligraphy and dancing.

More at festivalorientalys.com

MR-63 Terrasse

When: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Place William Dow, 1101, rue Ottawa

Cost: $5 to $18

Reason To Go: As a unique monument to Montreal’s Metro history, MR-63 will be a must-see landmark for any visitor to Griffintown. The location will feature old Metro cars suspended within three floors of steel girders and glass, offering stalls and kiosks for food and merchandise. Terrasse MR is the first phase of this project, serving lattes and cocktails, offering snacks and smoothies in the location of the future development offering a taste of what’s to come for Griffintown.

More at mr63.ca

Saint-Jean's Hot Air Balloon Fest

When: August 11 to 13 and August 17 to 20

Where: 5, chemin de l'Aéroport, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Cost: $43-46 for a one-day ticket; $115 for a seven-day pass

Reason To Go: A festival of balloons will take to the skies of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu’s skies (yes, a group of balloons is actually called a festival). You can take in the spectacle while Cee-lo Green and Bebe Rexha serenade you from the main stage. Other activities include giant chess, ping-pong and spike ball, along with other beach classics.

More at montgolfieres.com

Otakuthon

When: August 11 to 13

Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Cost: $60 for Saturday, or $70 for all three days.

Reason To Go: Otakuthon is the younger anime-centric sibling of Montreal Comiccon, hosting fans and artists from around the globe. The three-day-long event features a J-Rock band, a video game orchestra, V-Tubers, animation directors, anime voice actors, anime artists, and indie video game developers and much more! The winners of the Canadian preliminaries for the World Cosplay Summit will go on to represent Canada in Japan next year at the world's largest cosplay event.

More at otakuthon.com

Montreal Pride Festival & Parade

​When: August 3 to 13; Parade at 1 p.m. on August 13

Where: Various venues, Parade on Boulevard René-Lévesque

Cost: Event-based

Reason To Go: Montreal’s Pride month is featuring a spectrum of activities to celebrate and support 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, bringing visibility and de-stigmatizing under-represented groups. Most notable is the Pride Parade, which is making a long-awaited return after the last-minute cancellation last year. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be located at the Olympic Park featuring global stars like Mya and local legends like Rita Baga.

More at fiertemontreal.com

Priday Puddle

Friday Fuddle | Facebook

When: August 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Cafe La Ligne Verte (Frontenac Metro)

Cost: $4 to $25

Reason To Go: While Pride is in full swing, Cafe La Ligne Verte is hosting an inclusive, queer-friendly open mic in their spacious cafe. Near Frontenac metro, they're offering delicious food and drinks to enjoy in an open and friendly, musical atmosphere.

More at facebook.com/fridayfuddle

Montreal Highland Games

When: August 6

Where: Douglas Hospital Grounds

Cost: $20 per person, free for kids 14 and under

Reason To Go: The Montreal Highland Games will feature athletes from all over Canada competing in traditional Scottish athletic events. Witness pure strength as logs, weights, hammers and stones are hurled as far as humanly possible. Scottish music this year will feature The Hallions and Mariner’s Curse, and medieval armed combat with participants armed with historical weapons for duels and group combat. This year’s Tug of War will raise funds for the Douglas Hospital, so join a team, sponsor one, or just sit back and watch.

More at montrealhighlandgames.com

Jardin Pétanque

When: August 23 to 27

Where: 16, rue Quai de l'Horloge

Cost: $35/person

Reason To Go: Grey Goose is hosting Jardin Pétanque in Old Montreal from August 23 to 27, a fun-filled event fusing the classic French game with vodka. Participants can enjoy some boules in teams of two, four, or six, before a turn in the Clubhouse with a refreshing Grey Goose spritz or soda and French crêpes to indulge in après-boules.

More at greygooselawnclub.ca

Salvador Dalí Art Exhibit

When: July 19 to September 4, 2023

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William

Cost: $38 general admission; $32 student rate

Reasons To Go: This brand new immersive exhibition, INSIDE DALÍ, lets you walk among projections of the famed artist's melting visuals.

More at arsenalcontemporary.com

Ital Fest Mtl 2023

When: August 4 to 20

Where: Little Italy & Quartier des Spectacles

Cost: Free (Prices per venue and food may vary)

Reason To Go: It’s time to say "Buongiorno" in celebration of Italian culture and heritage in Montreal. Ital Fest MTL has everything from dessert tastings and Italian music to a Bocce tournament. With venues spanning different corners of the city, Montreal’s Italian Week is now nearly a month long.

More at italfestmtl.ca

International First Peoples Festival

When: August 8 to 17

Where: Place des Festivals, and various venues

Cost: Free

Reason To Go: Take in the flavours, sights, and sounds celebrating Indigenous culture in Montreal. You can pick from film screenings, giant puppet shows, sculpture tourss, and scrumptious food. Inspired by ancestral histories, the festival offers inclusive and artistic expression in films covering Aboriginal stories from across the globe.

More at presenceautochtone.ca

SAT Dome Parties

When: August 22 to 26

Where: Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Cost: $33.50 for general admission

Reason To Go: Treat your senses to a massive dome party full of state-of-the-art projections animated by eight projectors to visualize surround sound with an array of over 150 speakers. As a part of MUTEK Festival which features dozens of artists performing, the SAT will offer hi-fi sound and visuals well beyond your standard club show.

More on the Société des arts technologiques website

Montreal Summer Salsa Fest

When: August 4 to 6

Where: Théâtre Rialto, 5723, avenue du Parc

Cost: $35 to $55 for evening tickets

Reason To Go: Spice up your weekend with tickets to Montreal Summer Salsa Fest — a dance competition featuring internationally acclaimed performers and upcoming stars. Featuring showcases of Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, and more, there are sure to be more than a few performances that leave you feeling "piquanté."

More at danceevent.ca

Osheaga 2023

When: August 4 to 6

Where: Park Jean Drapeau

Cost: $159+

Reason To Go: Top artists are flocking to one of Montreal's biggest music festivals and will bring giant stages to life with world-class performances. The lineup features tons of artists you hear daily on the radio, and probably a bunch you haven’t yet but will soon.

More at osheaga.com

Take the REM

When: Open as of July 31

Where: Gare Centrale

Cost: $9 for a round trip

Reason To Go: The newly inaugurated REM offers up a spectacular view of Montreal’s skyline and a reason to visit the South Shore. There are a ton of activities now within reach, just a few minutes from downtown.

More at rem.info

Symphonie des fleurs

When: August 4

Where: Montée des Pionniers, intersection of Highways 40 and 640, Terrebonne

Cost: $24.50

Reason To Go: Half a million lights in 100,000 flowers are planted across a field that illuminates along with a musical soundtrack. There's a terrasse serving food and drinks on-site before the show starts. The experience takes place after dark and offers you a chance to walk in the glowing field afterward.

More at symphoniedesfleurs.com

Jackalope Skate Fest

When: August 25 to 27

Where: 4545, ave Pierre-de-Coubertin

Cost: Free

Reason To Go: Montreal has an extreme sports festival, featuring a skateboard competition, competitive bouldering and live entertainment. There will be an alternative atmosphere complete with merch booths, activities, local artists, and food trucks galore.

More at jackalope.tribu.co

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...