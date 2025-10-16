Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This new Canadian coin looks like a gold penny but it's worth over $7k

Now that's a pretty penny!

Canadian coins including cents pennies dimes toonies loonies and others.

Struck in 99.99% pure gold with a proof finish, the coin features a cluster of sugar maple leaves rendered in traditional botanical engraving.

Rose Villote| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Pennies may no longer be in circulation, but Canada's newest coin brings back the familiar maple-leaf look — along with a heavy price tag.

The Royal Canadian Mint's new Multifaceted Maple Leaves – 1-oz. Pure Gold Coin takes the classic penny-style stem-and-leaves motif and turns it into a showpiece.

Struck in 99.99% pure gold with a proof finish, the coin features a cluster of sugar maple leaves rendered in traditional botanical engraving, plus a modern twist: the uppermost leaf is cut with long, mirror-like facets that catch the light and appear to "sway" as you tilt the coin.

A new coin from the Canadian Mint. This collectible coin is engraved in 99.99% pure gold.Royal Canadian Mint

The design even includes paired maple samaras (those little helicopter seeds) for a subtle nod to nature.

"Another unique feature is the inclusion of samaras in the design – we don't often include those in our maple leaf portraits, but as you can see here, the paired samaras complement the foliage beautifully," said Mélanie Luis, Product Manager at the Mint.

Flip it over and you'll find the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati. The reverse artwork is by Nathalie Lagacé, whose classic detailing contrasts with the contemporary, multifaceted leaf on top.

A Royal Canadian Mint coin. Each one weighs 31.16 g.Royal Canadian Mint

The coin measures 30 mm across (Canadian pennies used to have a diameter of 19.05 mm), has a serrated edge, and comes housed in a black lacquered wood case with a presentation box.

Only 350 of these coins are being made, and each carries a $200 face value. But the purchase price is way higher, at $7,699.95 CAD. The Mint lists the release as "awaiting stock," with Canada and US shipping only and an expected ship date of October 23. There's also an option to pay in six monthly installments.

It may look like a penny at first glance, but this one-ounce gold piece is anything but small change.

Money

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

