This new Canadian coin looks like a gold penny but it's worth over $7k
Now that's a pretty penny!
Pennies may no longer be in circulation, but Canada's newest coin brings back the familiar maple-leaf look — along with a heavy price tag.
The Royal Canadian Mint's new Multifaceted Maple Leaves – 1-oz. Pure Gold Coin takes the classic penny-style stem-and-leaves motif and turns it into a showpiece.
Struck in 99.99% pure gold with a proof finish, the coin features a cluster of sugar maple leaves rendered in traditional botanical engraving, plus a modern twist: the uppermost leaf is cut with long, mirror-like facets that catch the light and appear to "sway" as you tilt the coin.
This collectible coin is engraved in 99.99% pure gold.Royal Canadian Mint
The design even includes paired maple samaras (those little helicopter seeds) for a subtle nod to nature.
"Another unique feature is the inclusion of samaras in the design – we don't often include those in our maple leaf portraits, but as you can see here, the paired samaras complement the foliage beautifully," said Mélanie Luis, Product Manager at the Mint.
Flip it over and you'll find the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati. The reverse artwork is by Nathalie Lagacé, whose classic detailing contrasts with the contemporary, multifaceted leaf on top.
Each one weighs 31.16 g.Royal Canadian Mint
The coin measures 30 mm across (Canadian pennies used to have a diameter of 19.05 mm), has a serrated edge, and comes housed in a black lacquered wood case with a presentation box.
Only 350 of these coins are being made, and each carries a $200 face value. But the purchase price is way higher, at $7,699.95 CAD. The Mint lists the release as "awaiting stock," with Canada and US shipping only and an expected ship date of October 23. There's also an option to pay in six monthly installments.
It may look like a penny at first glance, but this one-ounce gold piece is anything but small change.