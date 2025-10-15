Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Bell Centre beer prices went up again — Here's how much Habs fans are paying this season

Who wants a cold one? 🍺

Molson cans on ice. Right: Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Multi-purpose arena in downtown, home arena of the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League NHL.

Here's a full breakdown of what you'll pay for beverages at the Bell Centre this season, from draft beer to cocktails and soft drinks.

Molson, 44Photography| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Whether you're celebrating a Habs win or trying to get through a tough loss, grabbing a beer at the Bell Centre is almost as much a tradition as chanting "Olé Olé Olé." But if you've been to a game lately, you might've noticed that the price of that cold one is a little more than it used to be.

We dropped by the Canadiens' home opener this week and checked every concession board to see how much drinks are running fans in 2025. When compared to the prices logged during a visit to the Bell Centre in October 2024, nearly every drink category has gone up. And beer drinkers, once again, are feeling it the most.

Here's a full breakdown of what you'll pay for beverages at the Bell Centre this season, from draft beer to cocktails and soft drinks.

Beer on tap

Beer lovers will feel the pinch first. Domestic draft beer now sells for $13.28, up from $12.39 last fall. That's roughly a 7.2% increase. Microbrew drafts climbed from $13.05 to $13.75 (+5.4%), while imported pints edged up from $14.35 to $14.80 (+3.1%).

Not dramatic jumps on their own, but considering these prices were already among the highest in the NHL, fans might start thinking twice before grabbing a second round before intermission ends.

Beer in cans

Cans have seen some of the sharpest increases this season:

  • Domestic beer: $12.75 (up from $11.74) — +8.6%
  • Microbrew can: $14.00 (up from $13.05) — +7.3%
  • Imported beer: $15.00 (up from $14.35) — +4.5%
  • Alcohol-free beer: $9.00 (up from $8.05) — +11.8%

Even the alcohol-free option isn't escaping inflation, climbing almost 12%.

Ready-to-drink cocktails

Premixed cans have kept pace with beer prices. The Bell Centre's lineup includes:

  • Ungava Gin Tonic: $13.25
  • Chic Choc Libre: $13.25
  • Simply Spiked Lemonade: $13.25
  • Vizzy / Coors Seltzer: $13.25
  • Clamato Caesar: $14.00

Last year, most of these hovered around $11.50 – $13.25. That works out to an average bump of 5 – 10%, depending on the stand.

Spirits

Hard-liquor drinkers aren't totally spared, but prices here rose more gently. Shots and mixed drinks now sit at $12.75 each for brands like Ungava Gin, Absolut Vodka, Chic Choc Rum, Tequila Dobel, and Grand Marnier (up roughly a dollar from 2024).

Non-alcoholic drinks

Water fountains are hard to come by at the Bell Centre, and if you're feeling parched, your wallet's about to feel it too.

Sodas and water remain the sneaky budget-busters in the building. Regular soft drinks jumped from $6.09 to $6.75, while large cups went from $6.52 to $7.50 (both around a 10–12% increase). Bottled water crept from $5.18 to $5.25, and carbonated water rose from $7.18 to $7.50.

The bottom line

Overall, drink prices at the Bell Centre are up about 7% compared to last season, after smaller hikes in 2024. It's still a bit cheaper to buy from a concession stand instead of ordering from your seat, but not by a whole lot.

And while the Canadiens' recent postseason return and promising offseason moves have fans feeling optimistic, concession prices are climbing right along with expectations.

