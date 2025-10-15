Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Most Quebecers are still boycotting American goods but another country's brands are winning

Are you still buying local?

A Quebec flag waves. Right: A stack of money.

85% of Quebecers still avoid American-made products.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime, Derek Robbins| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Months after the start of the Canada–U.S. trade war, Quebecers are still steering clear of American products, but that shift is also changing where their money goes.

A new survey from the Conseil québécois du commerce de détail (CQCD) found that 85% of Quebecers still avoid American-made products, while 87% now seek out local or Canadian brands. The web survey, conducted by ORAMA Marketing between August 4 and 15, 2025, polled 1,013 Quebecers aged 18 and older and was weighted by region, gender, age, and household size.

The findings come months after the U.S. imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods earlier this year — a move that led to retaliatory measures and sparked widespread calls across Quebec to "buy local." In March, a Leger poll found that 69% of Quebecers had already reduced their purchases of U.S. products, a significantly higher rate than most other provinces.

Now, that sentiment appears to have solidified. According to the CQCD, 80% of Quebecers say they are buying more often from local businesses, and 77% report avoiding major U.S. retail chains altogether.

The survey also shows that shoppers' reasons for favouring Quebec-made products go beyond politics. Among respondents, 89% said they want to support the local economy, 88% cited higher product quality, and 82% mentioned better after-sales service. Environmental concerns, human contact, and pride also ranked high.

Still, foreign platforms are continuing to gain traction in Quebec. The CQCD notes that 26% of respondents have made purchases from the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu in the past six months — up from 24% in April and 21% in January — while 20% have shopped on Shein, compared to 17% in April and 16% in January.

Low prices could explain that bump, since the same report shows that 69% of Quebecers have noticed price increases on everyday items, even as consumer confidence rises. Fewer than half (48%) now expect a recession before the end of 2025, a drop of 16 points since April.

All in all, Quebec's buy-local movement clearly isn't fading anytime soon, but the rise of low-cost international platforms shows that shoppers are still being pulled in two directions: supporting what's close to home and stretching every dollar online.

From Your Site Articles
quebec newstariffsgrocery pricescanada news
MontrealMoneyNewsMoney

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    When you should actually switch to winter tires in Quebec, according to a meteorologist

    "Snow isn't the only factor that should determine when you put on your winter tires."

    A new $200 government payment is landing in some Quebecers' bank accounts this week

    The benefit first launched over the summer.

    The magical CPKC Holiday Train is rolling through Montreal & other Quebec spots next month

    Smash Mouth is performing!

    This scenic train ride near Montreal winds through valleys bursting with fall colours

    The coziest way to catch peak foliage without the hike. 🍁