Most Quebecers are still boycotting American goods but another country's brands are winning
Are you still buying local?
Months after the start of the Canada–U.S. trade war, Quebecers are still steering clear of American products, but that shift is also changing where their money goes.
A new survey from the Conseil québécois du commerce de détail (CQCD) found that 85% of Quebecers still avoid American-made products, while 87% now seek out local or Canadian brands. The web survey, conducted by ORAMA Marketing between August 4 and 15, 2025, polled 1,013 Quebecers aged 18 and older and was weighted by region, gender, age, and household size.
The findings come months after the U.S. imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods earlier this year — a move that led to retaliatory measures and sparked widespread calls across Quebec to "buy local." In March, a Leger poll found that 69% of Quebecers had already reduced their purchases of U.S. products, a significantly higher rate than most other provinces.
Now, that sentiment appears to have solidified. According to the CQCD, 80% of Quebecers say they are buying more often from local businesses, and 77% report avoiding major U.S. retail chains altogether.
The survey also shows that shoppers' reasons for favouring Quebec-made products go beyond politics. Among respondents, 89% said they want to support the local economy, 88% cited higher product quality, and 82% mentioned better after-sales service. Environmental concerns, human contact, and pride also ranked high.
Still, foreign platforms are continuing to gain traction in Quebec. The CQCD notes that 26% of respondents have made purchases from the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu in the past six months — up from 24% in April and 21% in January — while 20% have shopped on Shein, compared to 17% in April and 16% in January.
Low prices could explain that bump, since the same report shows that 69% of Quebecers have noticed price increases on everyday items, even as consumer confidence rises. Fewer than half (48%) now expect a recession before the end of 2025, a drop of 16 points since April.
All in all, Quebec's buy-local movement clearly isn't fading anytime soon, but the rise of low-cost international platforms shows that shoppers are still being pulled in two directions: supporting what's close to home and stretching every dollar online.