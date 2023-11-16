Canada's Holiday Train Is Returning This Month With 10 Stops In Quebec
The holiday cheer returns!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its return this November with its roaming spectacle of lights and music. The train will be notoriously decked out in strings of holiday lights with each individual wagon featuring a different scene, display or holiday message.
As if the lights and themes weren't enough, one train wagon will also transform into a stage where musical guests will perform at each and every stop. A total of eight artists will perform on the CP Holiday Train including Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Seaforth, Kiesza, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter.
The CP Holiday train will depart Maine on November 21, 2023, and arrive in Quebec at 6:45 a.m. The train will stop at the Montreal West train station at 7 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the second stop of the CP train will take place in Beaconsfield. Montrealers will be able to catch country duo Seaforth and fellow Canadian Kiesza, who is best known for her hit song 'Hideaway'.
On November 22, the CP Holiday train will then choo-choo its way over to Lac-Mégantic at 12:15 p.m. with performances by Trudy Simoneau and indie pop star Virginia To Vegas. The train will then move on to Sherbrooke at 5:00 p.m. and then to Farnham around 9:15 p.m. on the same evening.
Quebecers will have until November 23 to witness the train up close and personal as its festive wheels head back to the United States. The CP train will reach Kahnawá:ke at 5:00 p.m. before reaching Saint-Constant (6:00 p.m.), then Delson (6:55 p.m.), Saint-Mathieu (7:50 p.m.) and then finally in Lacolle by the Canada-U.S. border at 9:00 p.m.
The stops in 2023 are, in fact, shorter than the stops last year, so it's best to show up early so you don't miss the train. A total of 30 minutes will be spent in each city.
While the shows are completely free to attend, guests are encouraged to donate money or non-perishable food items to the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which will be collected at a kiosk off the train.
So, who's ready to get their holiday cheer on?
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Price: Free (although donations in monetary or non-perishable food forms are welcome)
When:
November 21
- 5 p.m. in Montreal West — 7499 avenue Harley (Gare Montréal-Ouest)
- 8:30 p.m. in Beaconsfield — 104 avenue Elm (Station EXO)
- 12:15 p.m. in Lac-Mégantic — rue Cartier between rue Lemieux and rue Maisonneuve
- 5:00 p.m. in Sherbrooke — 795 rue de la Rand (parking de la gare)
- 9:15 p.m. in Farnham — 191 rue Victoria
- 5:00 p.m. in Kahnawá:ke — Old Malone Road
- 6:00 p.m. in Saint-Constant — East of the Gare Sainte-Catherine
- 6:55 p.m. in Delson — 1 chemin de la Gare
- 7:50 p.m. in Saint-Mathieu — 368 rue Principale (École Jacques-Barclay)
- 9:00 p.m. in Lacolle — 10 rue Ste-Marie
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.