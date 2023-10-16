A Huge Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Week & Coats Are $49 Or Less
Winter is right around the corner
Montreal — if you've got your eyes set on a new winter jacket for the upcoming cold season in Quebec, you can likely save a lot of money this week at the LJJ Essentials winter jacket warehouse sale in LaSalle.
As the calendar turns, winter is right around the corner in Montreal, and with the city's temperatures gradually decreasing, you might find yourself growing colder. Before you end up frantically running to La Baie or scrolling online for a winter jacket come the first Montreal snowstorm, it's best to plan ahead. Luckily, the Montreal-based company will be hosting its jacket sale throughout the entire season.
Nonetheless, LJJ Essentials is having a massive warehouse winter jacket sale in Montreal this week and coats cost no more than $49.
The sale will take place directly beside Carrefour Angrignon by the Toys R Us and Giggles at 7177 Boulevard Newman.
The sale officially begins on Thursday, October 19 and will run until Sunday, October 22 — that gives you four days to get your hands on some much-needed outerwear. Although LJJ Essentials coats normally retail for anywhere between $299 to $399, the distributor is offering 60% to 80% off retail with prices as low as $29.99.
With a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids, it's recommended that you hurry, because items do tend to sell out rather quickly. LJJ Essentials offers sizes XS to 3XL.
Shoppers can expect several big brands to choose from including Columbia, Head, FTX Outerwear, Novelti and many more.
Kids' winter jackets will cost $29.99, while kids' snowsuits cost $49.99. Adult sample jackets are only $49.99. LJJ Essentials also offers an event special where you can score a Project Heavy winter coat, that can sustain temps of up to minus 32 degrees Celsius for only $99.99. Note that there is limited availability for the Project Heavy jackets.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. LJJ Essentials accepts all forms of payment including cash, Interac, credit and Apple Pay.
Happy shopping!
Montreal Winter Jacket Sale
When: October 19 to 22, 2023 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday)
Where: 7177 boul. Newman, LaSalle, QC
