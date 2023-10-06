This Quebec Hike Near Montreal Overlooks A Heart-Shaped Lake & Stunning Fall Foliage
A view that's well worth the trek!
As the hues of autumn begin to paint the landscapes of Quebec with rich shades of red, orange, and gold, there's no better time to explore the province's natural wonders than to embark on a hike and catch the harvest magic up close.
For those who are eager to catch the fall foliage in Quebec, the province is home to many must-see spots and one hiking destination, in particular, offers views of the changing colours and a heart-shaped lake.
Located less than 90 minutes from Montreal is Mont King — a popular 8.24-kilometre hiking trail in Val-David. The hike is considered to be a moderately challenging route that can take anywhere from two to two and a half hours to complete. While the trek may be lengthy, it's worth it for what awaits at the very top.
As you reach the mountaintop, which stands at a max altitude of 473 metres, you can bask in the glory of the surrounding lush forests showcasing the changing colours of the leaves, as well as a heart-shaped lake below that comes from Lac Amigo.
The spot is known for snowshoeing, running, hiking and of course, enjoying some much-needed solitude during the quieter times of the day. The trail is open year-round and is worth visiting anytime. However, for the ultimate experience, seasoned hikers recommended climbing up Mont King during the autumn season.
Fellow climbers on AllTrails noted how the hike is not marked too well and that there are many side paths that can lead you astray if you aren't paying attention. Therefore, it's recommended to use the online map to help navigate Mont King.
The hike begins at the parking site by chemin du Condor and is completely free to do. Oh, not to mention dogs can also participate but must be on a leash.
Happy hiking!
Hiking Up Mont King
Cost: Free
Where: Mont King, Val-David, QC, J0T 2N0
When: Open all year round