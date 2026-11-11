Check your fridge: Molson, Coors Light & Blue Moon are all part of a Canadian beer recall
In total, 14 different beers are affected.
Most of us don't read the fine print on a case of beer, but a new recall might give you a good reason to start.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has posted a notice for several beers sold across the country, and a few very familiar names are on it. The reason is pieces of metal.
The notice was published on November 10 and follows a recall that Molson Canada started on November 2. It covers specific products from seven brands: Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon, Brasseur de Montréal, Hop Valley, Black Horse and India Beer. In total, 14 different beers are affected, which adds up to 29 package sizes, from single 473 mL servings to packs of 24.
The CFIA lists the issue as extraneous material and says the product was distributed nationally. The notice doesn't say where the metal came from, and it doesn't mention any injuries.
It's also aimed at retailers, and the agency says the affected products should not be used, sold, served or distributed. The notice doesn't say whether any of them reached customers, but it's worth checking if you've picked up any of these beers recently.
It’s the latest in a steady run of recent food recalls in Quebec.
Here's everything you should know.
What does a Class 3 recall mean?
The CFIA sorts its recalls into three classes. Class 1 is for a high risk that eating or drinking a product could lead to serious health problems or death, and Class 2 covers a moderate risk of short-term or non-life-threatening problems.
This recall is Class 3, the lowest level. According to the CFIA, that means there is a low risk of any undesirable health problems. The agency also uses the class for products that don't pose a health risk but don't comply with legislation.
Which beers are recalled?
The recall only covers specific package sizes and codes, not every beer sold under these brands. Compare the UPC and code on your packaging with the lists below.
Brasseur de Montréal
- Normanville Hazy IPA: 4 x 473 mL (UPC 629255226043) and 12 x 355 mL (UPC 629255926127), codes K0126, J1026 and J2426
- Bonsecours Lager Light Beer: 4 x 473 mL (UPC 629255230040), code J2226; 12 x 355 mL (UPC 629255930124), code J1626
- Neighbourhood's Pick (Sélection du quartier): 12 x 355 mL (UPC 629255959125), codes J1626, J1726 and H1926
- Griffintown Blonde Ale: 12 x 355 mL (UPC 629255901124), code J216
- Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale: 12 x 355 mL (UPC 629255903128), code J216
Coors Light
- 24 x 355 mL (UPC 056327183247), code J286
- 15 x 355 mL (UPC 056327183278), code J286
- 12 x 355 mL (UPC 056327183254), codes J246, J256, K026 and K146
- 8 x 355 mL (UPC 056327018099), codes J286 and K026
Molson Canadian
- 24 x 473 mL (UPC 056327007444), code K016
- 15 x 355 mL (UPC 056327073272), code J216
- 12 x 355 mL (UPC 056327073258), codes J216 and K136
- 473 mL single (UPC 056327073937), code K016
Blue Moon
Blue Moon is the most affected brand, with 11 package sizes across four beers, including the non-alcoholic version.
- Non-Alcoholic Belgian White: 6 x 355 mL (UPC 056327025127), codes H216 and K096; 24 x 355 mL (UPC 056327025257), code K096
- Belgian White: 24 x 355 mL (UPC 056327021945), codes H286, J116 and K096; 24 x 473 mL (UPC 056327011199), codes H286 and K026; 4 x 473 mL (UPC 056327013742), codes H286 and K026; 12 x 355 mL (UPC 056327011151), code J256; 473 mL single (UPC 056327011168), codes H286 and K026
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour: 24 x 473 mL (UPC 056327013704), 4 x 473 mL (UPC 056327015272) and 473 mL single (UPC 056327013711), all with code K026
- Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour: 12 x 355 mL (UPC 056327015494), code K156
Hop Valley, Black Horse & India Beer
- Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer: 12 x 355 mL (UPC 627005971021), code J1726
- Black Horse Beer: 8 x 355 mL (UPC 056327018129), code J296
- India Beer: 12 x 355 mL (UPC 056327023116), code J246
What to do if you have one
The CFIA's instruction is not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products. The notice doesn't mention refunds or returns, so anyone with questions can contact the agency at 1-613-773-2342 or information@inspection.gc.ca.
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This story was inspired by the article "Coors Light, Molson, Blue Moon : 14 bières rappelées au Canada pour des morceaux de métal," which was originally published on Narcity Québec.