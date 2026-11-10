Get your boots out: Montreal may finally get its first snowfall of the season this week
Here we go! ❄️
Most of Quebec has already had its first taste of winter. Montreal, on the other hand, is still waiting.
According to MétéoMédia, Montreal and Gatineau are the only two regions in the province that haven't seen any snowflakes yet this season. Normally, the first snow arrives sometime in late October.
That could finally change in the next few days.
According to The Weather Network's latest weather forecast, Montreal could see its first snowflakes on Thursday, November 12. The day is expected to bring mixed precipitation, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, before turning to snow overnight.
With that said, it's not shaping up to be much. Less than a centimetre of snow is expected Thursday night, and mixed precipitation is in the forecast on and off through Saturday morning. MétéoMédia says a thin layer of accumulation is possible, but you probably won't need the shovel yet.
It's a very different picture from this time last year. Between November 9 and 11, 2025, a storm dumped more than twice as much snow on southern Quebec as meteorologists had expected. Montreal woke up under 20 centimetres of snow, and Belœil saw as much as 25. The heavy, wet snow fell on trees that still had most of their leaves, causing widespread power outages.
That early storm kicked off a long, snowy winter. This year, though, MétéoMédia says there's no sign of a repeat.
Meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a low-pressure system coming up from the U.S. later in the week. But according to meteorologist Nicolas Lessard, the latest weather models show it tracking a little farther south, which means Quebec should mostly be spared.
As for temperatures, highs will hover between 2°C and 7°C for most of the week, with overnight lows dipping close to freezing. By early next week, temperatures could dip below zero overnight, before climbing back up into the mid-single digits.
So while a few flakes are likely, a full-on snowstorm doesn't appear to be in the cards. It might be a good time to get those winter tires on, though. The provincial deadline is December 1.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.