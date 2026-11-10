November's Old Age Security payment is on its way and some Quebec seniors can get over $830
Seniors are getting two payments in the next six weeks.
The last stretch of the year can get pretty expensive, with holiday shopping, heating bills and grocery runs all piling up at once. For seniors counting on a monthly pension, even a small change in a payment can make a difference.
That makes the latest numbers on Old Age Security worth a look.
Service Canada reviews OAS amounts four times a year, in January, April, July and October, to keep pace with the cost of living. The most recent review brought a 1.4% increase, which works out to 3.0% over the past year. Those October amounts stay in place through the end of December.
Regardless of how prices move in the meantime, OAS amounts can only go up or stay the same. They never go down.
Old Age Security, explained
OAS is the federal government's monthly pension for people 65 and older. According to Service Canada, how much you receive depends on your age, how long you've lived in Canada since turning 18 and your income.
Most seniors don't need to apply. Service Canada says it automatically enrolls eligible people when it has their information and informs them by mail. If it's been a month since your 64th birthday and you still haven't received a letter, you may need to apply yourself.
Who qualifies for OAS
Here's what you need to receive OAS:
- Be 65 or older
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since turning 18
- Have a 2025 net income under $152,062 (ages 65 to 74) or under $157,923 (ages 75 and older)
A full pension requires 40 years of residence in Canada after age 18. People who have lived here for at least 10 years but fewer than 40 receive a partial pension, so the maximums below may not apply to everyone.
The maximum OAS payments right now
Here are the highest monthly amounts available through December:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $762.50
- Ages 75 and older: up to $838.75
Seniors 75 and older receive a permanent 10% increase that was introduced in July 2022. These figures are maximums, not guarantees, and the final amount depends on your age, income and years of residence in Canada.
To see what you could get based on your own situation, Service Canada has an OAS Benefits Estimator that replaced its old rate tables. It can also show when you could become eligible and how deferring your pension would affect your payments.
Extra support for lower-income seniors
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) adds a monthly payment for OAS recipients with limited income. Here are the maximum amounts through December:
- GIS (single, widowed or divorced): up to $1,138.90 (income under $23,112)
- GIS (spouse or partner receives a full OAS pension): up to $685.56 (combined income under $30,528)
- GIS (spouse or partner doesn’t receive OAS or the Allowance): up to $1,138.90 (combined income under $55,392)
- Allowance (ages 60 to 64): up to $1,448.06 (combined income under $42,768)
- Allowance for the Survivor (ages 60 to 64): up to $1,726.18 (income under $31,152)
These payments aren't considered taxable income. They're recalculated every July based on your net income from the previous calendar year.
Don't forget about taxes
OAS counts as taxable income. It's also subject to a recovery tax if your individual net annual income is above the threshold, which was $93,454 for 2025.
When are the next payments?
Seniors collecting OAS have two deposits left in 2026. According to Service Canada's benefits calendar, they're scheduled for Thursday, November 26 and Tuesday, December 22. GIS, Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor payments follow the same schedule.
Payments can take a few days to arrive. Service Canada recommends waiting five to 10 business days after the scheduled date before contacting the program.
The next review of OAS amounts takes place in January.
For more information, visit the Government of Canada's OAS page.
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