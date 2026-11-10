Quebec's most stolen vehicle was revealed and it's one of the most popular cars on the road
.A new vehicle has taken the top spot on Quebec's list of most stolen cars
For years, Quebec car thieves have had a type: SUVs. The Toyota RAV4 topped the list for 2023, then did it again in 2024, with the Honda CR-V right behind it both times.
This year, though, carjackers went after something a little more ordinary.
According to new info published by Équité Association, the Honda Civic was the most stolen vehicle in Quebec in 2025. A total of 487 were stolen last year, with the 2018 model targeted most often.
The Civic is one of the most common cars on Quebec roads, with nearly 200,000 insured across the province. More of them on the road means more of them to steal.
The RAV4 slipped to second place, with 374 thefts, and the CR-V came in third, with 334.
The good news? Thieves seem to be slowing down. In 2023, the RAV4 alone was stolen 1,470 times in Quebec. That dropped to 921 in 2024, and this year, the No. 1 spot went to a car stolen fewer than 500 times. Altogether, the 10 vehicles on this year's Quebec list were stolen about 1,800 times, compared to roughly 3,000 for last year's top 10.
Here's Quebec's full top 10 list for 2025:
- Honda Civic (2018) — 197,388 insured — 487 thefts — 0.25% theft rate — Car
- Toyota RAV4 (2021) — 155,676 insured — 374 thefts — 0.24% theft rate — SUV
- Honda CR-V (2023) — 122,008 insured — 334 thefts — 0.27% theft rate — SUV
- Jeep Wrangler (2024) — 33,766 insured — 129 thefts — 0.38% theft rate — SUV
- Hyundai Tucson (2022) — 76,258 insured — 89 thefts — 0.12% theft rate — SUV
- Toyota Tundra (2024) — 13,612 insured — 89 thefts — 0.65% theft rate — Truck
- Mazda CX-5 (2020) — 84,756 insured — 80 thefts — 0.09% theft rate — SUV
- Toyota Corolla (2017) — 184,780 insured — 77 thefts — 0.04% theft rate — Car
- Ford F-150 Series (2023) — 91,231 insured — 68 thefts — 0.08% theft rate — Truck
- Honda Accord (2018) — 27,907 insured — 63 thefts — 0.23% theft rate — Car
The Civic may have had the most thefts, but it's not the riskiest vehicle to own. That title goes to the Toyota Tundra, which had a theft rate of 0.65%. In other words, a bigger share of Tundras were stolen than any other model on the list, even though there are far fewer of them on the road. The Jeep Wrangler came in second, at 0.38%.
Across Canada, it was the Honda CR-V that topped the list, with 2,137 thefts. The Civic was right behind with 1,813, followed by the RAV4 with 1,147.
According to Équité, organized crime groups keep taking advantage of weaknesses in vehicle anti-theft technology, and Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations haven't been updated since 2007. Popular models sold around the world, like the Civic and CR-V, tend to be easy targets. Some newer luxury models are getting hit even harder. On Équité's separate ranking by theft frequency, the Lexus TX series had a theft rate of more than 11%.
If you drive one of the vehicles on the list, the usual advice still applies. Use a visible anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, keep your key fob away from doors and windows, park in a garage when you can and consider installing a tracking system.
You can check out the full rankings for every province on Équité's website.
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