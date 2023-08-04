Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories Issued For These 9 Top Tourist Destinations
Your dream getaway might come with unexpected caveats.
Remember when the biggest vacation worry was forgetting your sunscreen? Times have changed. As you daydream about your next escape, Canada is urging a reality check for certain hotspots.
Political instability, unpredictable weather, sporadic violence, and even risk of terrorism are among the factors colouring these alerts. The recent travel advisories aren't meant to shelve your adventure plans altogether but rather to urge you to exercise a higher degree of caution.
Whether it's the buzz of a Thai market or the historic charm of Beirut, it's crucial to know what awaits beyond the postcard views. Here are some key takeaways to ensure your next journey is memorable for all the right reasons:
Mexico
Tourist pier in Costa Maya, Mexico.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: The advisory for Mexico is marked by high criminal activity and kidnappings, advising a high degree of caution for travellers, and recommending to avoid non-essential travel to certain regions with high violence and organized crime rates.
These include Chihuahua, Colima, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas, except for certain cities. Highways and borders also pose risks due to drug cartel disputes.
Violent crime is rampant in Mexico, with low arrest and detention rates. Criminal groups often clash over territory and smuggling routes, resulting in unstable safety conditions.
Military and federal police forces conduct patrols, roadblocks, and vehicle checks to increase security. Visitors to Mexico should remain vigilant, stick to tourist areas, exercise caution on highways, avoid night travel, monitor local media, and promptly report crimes to authorities.
United Arab Emirates
Boats in the Dubai marina.
Gian Marco Valente | Dreamstime
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: The UAE advisory reveals terrorist groups' public intentions to strike, leading to increased security measures, which can be heightened without notice. Targets could range from governmental, military, and educational institutions to places of worship. Transport hubs and public places, like tourist sites, eateries, malls, and hotels, particularly those frequented by foreigners, are also vulnerable.
Canadians in the UAE are urged to maintain heightened awareness, especially during public events such as sports, religious holidays, and public celebrations, as these could be exploited by terrorists.
Furthermore, regional conflicts in the Middle East and the Gulf could influence the UAE's security environment. These tensions may suddenly intensify, creating an unpredictable situation. Armed groups in the region have announced intentions to target neighbouring countries, including the UAE, using drones and missiles, which elevates risk levels.
Antarctica
Tourist icebreaker navigates through sea ice in the Lamaire Channel in Antarctica.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Antarctica's extreme climate, with bone-chilling temperatures and blinding snowstorms, exposes visitors to risks such as frostbite and sun damage. Communication is a Herculean task as public services are non-existent, making outside help in emergencies a challenge. Existing research stations are equipped for scientific work, not tourist assistance.
There are no hotels or eateries to speak of, save for a base for mountaineering expeditions. Independent travellers must prepare for complete self-sufficiency. Furthermore, travel here could harm the delicate environment. Unless part of a scientific expedition or organised tour, it's advisable to skip this icy wilderness. The advisory underscores responsible planning for any visit to this remote and hostile region.
Lebanon
Zaituna Bay in Downtown Beirut, a marina and tourist attraction.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Lebanon is undergoing a severe economic crisis, leading to shortages of necessities and increased crime rates. Travel is strongly discouraged to southern Beirut suburbs, certain North Lebanon regions, and near the border with Syria, where armed groups, sporadic violence, and conflict exist. The government recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Tariq el Jdideh, Bir Hasan, and the Sidon district due to the volatile security situation.
France
People sit outside a Parisian café.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: France experiences frequent demonstrations, some escalating to violence and disruptions, including arson and clashes with police. Authorities occasionally use tear gas to disperse crowds. Travellers should monitor local media, heed local authorities' instructions, be prepared to adjust plans, and anticipate increased police presence.
Terrorism is a concern in France, with both opportunistic and planned attacks having occurred. These attacks have led to numerous casualties and injuries, and further attacks remain possible. The French government's Vigipirate plan, a terrorism alert system, and Operation Sentinelle, which deploys military brigades to public places, aim to deter potential attacks. This has increased security particularly at transport hubs, public spaces, and tourist spots, especially in Paris.
Potential targets for terrorist attacks include government buildings, educational institutions, places of worship, cultural sites, transport hubs, and areas frequented by foreigners. It is advisable to maintain constant vigilance, especially at large gatherings such as sporting events and public celebrations.
Dominican Republic
Dominican souvenir shops for tourists, located near to the beach and tourist resorts.
Ioan Florin Cnejevici | Dreamstime
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Tourists visiting the Dominican Republic are being advised to exercise high caution due to prevalent crime. With opportunistic thefts posing the greatest risk, the cautionary statement extends to all areas of the country, including resorts, beaches, and transportation hubs.
Petty crimes such as pickpocketing and bag-snatching are widespread, with an uptick during holiday periods. Drive-by robberies by thieves on two-wheelers are common, and incidents of thefts from checked baggage at airports are frequent.
Travellers are urged to secure their belongings, stay in well-guarded accommodations, limit the display of affluence, and ensure car doors and windows are locked. Checked luggage should be inspected for tampering before airport check-ins. While occasional violent crimes against tourists do occur, adopting these safety measures can reduce the risk significantly.
Bahamas
Nassau's busy tourist district with boat shuttles tied up waiting for tours.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Visitors to The Bahamas, particularly in Freeport and Nassau, are urged to exercise caution due to significant crime rates. Despite a decrease in violent crime since 2018, incidents such as armed robberies, burglaries, purse snatchings, fraud, and sexual assaults remain prevalent, especially on Grand Bahama and New Providence islands.
Crimes often target tourists, occurring in cruise ship terminals, popular resort areas, and even in daylight. The risk escalates during the holidays. Travellers are recommended to avoid specific areas in Nassau, particularly at night, and to not walk alone or carry expensive items. It's also advised to avoid deserted beaches and not resist if threatened by robbers.
Women should be particularly careful as sexual assault cases are rising, especially around hotels, casinos, cruise ships, and beaches. Incidents involving drugged victims have been reported. Excessive alcohol, drugs, accepting rides from strangers, and even certain jet-ski operators should be avoided to ensure personal safety.
Morocco
People and shops in the Marrakesh souk.
Daniel M. Cisilino | Dreamstime
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Travellers to Morocco are advised to exercise caution, especially within 30 km west of the Berm in Western Sahara and near eastern and southern borders. The Berm, a militarized boundary filled with unexploded ordnance, makes travel in this non-autonomous territory risky, particularly in remote regions. Attempting to cross into Algeria by land is strongly discouraged due to closed borders.
Given the ongoing terrorism threat targeting public areas, government buildings, transportation hubs, and places of worship, vigilance is crucial. Although robust security measures are in place in most hotels and tourist spots, no location can be considered completely risk-free. The Canadian government may have limited ability to assist its citizens in Western Sahara.
Thailand
A tourist stops to buy Thai street food from a vendor on famed Khao San Road in Bangkok.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Ongoing political tensions in Thailand and sporadic demonstrations, especially in Bangkok, mean heightened caution for travellers. The southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala, in particular, are best avoided due to recurrent violent attacks by separatist insurgents. These regions are under martial law with enhanced security measures that include detention without charge and imposition of curfews. Public areas have also been targets, raising the risk of collateral damage.
Near Myanmar, in the provinces of Mae Hong Son and Tak, occasional violence, banditry, and clashes between government forces and drug traffickers warrant vigilance. Travellers are advised to cross borders only at designated points with necessary documentation. Visitors to the Preah Vihear Temple area and the surrounding Thai-Cambodian border region should be wary of ongoing disputes and potential landmine risks.
Nationwide political instability has resulted in a volatile security environment. Authorities may limit public gatherings, censor media, enforce curfews, and restrict movement. Access to television, radio, websites, and even social media services may be sporadically unavailable.