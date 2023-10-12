7 Household Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada & You Could Be Eligible For A Refund
The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Michaels, MEC and more.
Health Canada has issued a number of recall warnings regarding several household items sold across the country, many of which are due to life-threatening risks to young children, fire hazards, choking hazards and the possibility of entanglement— all of which pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.
The federal health department is urging those to verify if they are in possession of any of the recalled products. If so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.
Here are the seven recalled items to look out for:
Honda Lawnmower
The recalled Honda lawnmower.
Health Canada
Recalled Product:
- HRN216 | Serial Number: MANA2298106 through MANA2390329
- HRX217K6 | Serial Number: MAMA1658222 through MAMA1732851
Recall Reason: The recall warning indicated that defective camshafts in the engines have the potential to lead to an unexpected retraction of the starter rope during the starting process, creating a safety risk for potential injuries. As of October 4, 2023, the company has been made aware of a single reported incident and one case of minor injuries in Canada.
What You Need To Do: Per Health Canada, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Honda Lawnmowers and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Various MEC Equipment Youth Jackets
Various MEC Equipment Youth Jackets recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Products:
- Anniversary Polar Fleece Jacket | Blue Spruce/Regal Purple | Sizes: 8 to 16
- Anniversary Polar Fleece Jacket | Regal Purple/Blue Ink | Sizes: 8 to 16
- Two Tone Full Zip Jacket | Blue Grotto/Blue Ink | Sizes 8 to 16
- Two Tone Full Zip Jackets | Pimento/Blue Ink | Sizes 8 to 16
Recall Reason: The recalled products in question feature a waist drawstring that presents risks of entanglement and being caught on vehicles. As of September 26, 2023, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, Health Canada said.
What You Should Do: Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled jackets immediately They should then visit the company's website to find instructions for safely removing and eliminating the drawstrings at the top of the jackets to mitigate the hazard.
George Brand sleepers
George Brand sleepers recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Products:
- George Sleeper | Boys | Style Number: GRS30400IB and GRS30400TB
- George Sleeper | Girls | Style Number: GRS30400IG and GRS30400TG
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, the zipper pulls and foot grips on George Brand Sleepers are at risk of detaching or coming off during repeated washing, which can present choking and ingestion hazards. As of September 21, 2023, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
What You Should Do: Consumers are advised to promptly discontinue the use of the recalled sleepers and inspect the style number on the collar to ascertain if they are subject to this recall. A provided illustration can help identify the affected patterns. Sleepers falling within the recall can be returned to Wal-Mart stores to receive a full refund.
Magnetic Marvels Be Amazing! magnets
Magnetic Marvels Be Amazing! magnets recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Product: Powerful Magnets Be Amazing! Magnetic Marvels | UPC: 813268011073
Recall Reason: Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program has found that the magnets fail to meet the magnetic force standards outlined in the Toys Regulations, thereby creating a hazard of ingestion. These small yet potent magnets can be ingested by children of varying ages, presenting significant and potentially life-threatening dangers, the recall warning said.
What You Should Do: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled powerful magnets Be Amazing!-Magnetic Marvels and dispose of them.
Krylon Super Quick Grip Spray Adhesive
Krylon Super Quick Grip Spray Adhesive recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Products:
- Kylron Super Quick Grip Spray Adhesive | 11 oz
- Krylon Workable Fixatif | 11 oz
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, the products subject to the recall fail to meet the labelling and packaging standards stipulated in the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001, as per the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act. The absence of proper labelling information may potentially expose users to the products inadvertently, increasing the risk of severe illness or injury. As of September 26, 2023, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada related to these products.
What You Should Do: According to Health Canada consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to a Michaels store for a refund.
Smart Plugs
Emporia smart plugs recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Product: Emporia’s North America Smart Plugs | 8.9 cm wide, 3.8 cm high, and 2.5 cm deep
Recall Reason: The smart plugs subject to recall lack proper grounding and carry a potential risk of electric shock to the user. As of September 18, 2023, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada related to these products, the Health Canada recall warning stated.
What You Should Do: Consumers should stop using the recalled smart plugs and contact Emporia for a refund or a replacement. Emporia will remotely disable the smart plug, or if you can't connect to the internet for remote disabling, you can ship it back to them at no cost. Once disabled or returned, you'll receive a replacement or a refund.
X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter
X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter recall.
Health Canada
Recalled Product: X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter | UPC: 8 77318 00180 3 | Lot Number 22C
Recall Reason: Health Canada's evaluation program has determined that these lighters do not comply with Canada's Lighters Regulations, which may pose fire or burn hazards. These issues encompass excessive flame height during ignition, sudden and abnormal increases in flame height, and the potential for continued burning after releasing the trigger. As of September 11, 2023, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
What You Should Do: Per Health Canada, "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled and contact X-Lite Corporation for a refund."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.