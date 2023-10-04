Canada’s Weather Forecast Shows A Polar Vortex Is Coming & Quebec Temps Are Set To Drop
It's about to get real chilly real fast.
While Eastern Canada is experiencing some warmer-than-usual days, the hot temps aren't going to last for much longer. In fact, Quebec and Ontario are expected to see a sudden drop in temperatures coming next week as a polar vortex makes its way across Canada.
"If this was January, temperatures below minus 20°C would be barrelling towards Ontario and Quebec," the Weather Network said in a recent report touching on an incoming bout of cold weather. Luckily for us, it's still only October, so the polar vortex isn't going to be sending frigid conditions our way just yet. Nevertheless, a "surprisingly strong temperature plunge" is set to take place this long weekend.
The Weather Network report indicated that the polar vortex is the reason behind such a swift shift in weather patterns. The expansion of the vortex, along with an amplified weather pattern, will cause the polar vortex to move south, toward Quebec and Ontario.
While its movement toward the south gives the vortex enough time to warm up ever so slightly, it still won't be toasty enough. The swirling mass of cool air will likely overstay its welcome next week, twirling over Ontario and Quebec all through Thanksgiving Monday.
Per The Weather Network, temperatures at times are forecast to be as much as 8 to 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal. Despite Quebec's forecast for cold temps, we won't be receiving any snow. However, the same cannot be said for other parts of Canada.
Northern Ontario will likely receive wet snow this upcoming holiday weekend, which is a whole lot different compared to the record-breaking warm temps we are experiencing throughout the week of October 3 to 6, 2023.
As of Sunday, October 8, 2023, temperatures in Montreal are expected to drop down to 13 degrees Celsius during the day and seven degrees Celsius at night per Environment Canada. Thanksgiving Monday will be quite a cold one, with the daily high reaching 11 degrees C. To add even more insult to injury, the forecast is calling for rain five days in a row.
Stay warm (and dry), Montreal!
