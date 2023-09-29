The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Summer Temps During The First Week Of October
Fall…where are you?!
Summer in Montreal may be officially over according to the calendar, but it appears as if Mother Nature has other plans in store for us. As October nears, the first week of spooky season is set to be rather warm, with summer temperatures making a quick comeback all week long. So, Montreal should prepare for a hot twist in the autumn tale as Montreal weather gives us one last taste of those warmer days.
The Weather Network released its 14-day Montreal weather forecast, indicating hotter-than-usual days ahead. Starting Tuesday, October 3 Montreal weather will reach a daily high of 26 degrees Celsius. The Montreal weather forecast is calling for a "sunny" week with temps remaining in the mid-twenties range for a few days.
Montreal weather is expected to reach 26 C until October 6, where temperatures will then decrease ever so slightly down to a comfortable 22 degrees Celsius. Although the incoming weather won't be scorching (it is October after all) the change in temperature will be a nice reminder of what's to come eight months from now. *cries in Canadian*
Sadly, the warmer Montreal weather isn't going to last come the second week of October. As of Sunday, October 8 temperatures in Montreal are set to drop by a lot. In fact, temps will decrease by half with the daily high reaching a mere 13 degrees Celsius. Monday, October 9 will reach a high of 10 degrees Celsius with a "feels like" factor of 8 C. Single-digits, folks. Single-digits!
With rain taking over most of the second week of October, it's safe to say that Montrealers should definitely enjoy the warm and sunny weather as much as they can while they can.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.