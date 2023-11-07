A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Dog Is Happening In Montreal This Week
You can score up to 80% off animal treats, clothes and accessories.
If you've been looking for ways to spoil your furry friend, then now just might be the perfect time to spruce up your doggo's wardrobe, toy collection and treat selection. Silver Paw is hosting its annual holiday warehouse sale this week in Montreal and you can score 80% off loads of doggo and cat necessities.
The Montreal-based pet company will be hosting its warehouse sale from Thursday, November 9, until Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources shopping mall (3237, boul. des Sources).
The sale will feature items such as dog bowls, harnesses, artificial grass, 100% natural treats and Omega-3 supplements, stockings, winter jackets and snowsuits, boots for your pup and of course, matching pyjama sets. Mhm, you can not only deck your dog out in SilverPaw's holiday collection but you can also pick up a matching onesie or sweater for yourself.
The 2023 Silver Paw XMAS Collection includes items such as the Buffalo Plaid Dog Pajama, Christmas Dog Sweater, Christmas Gift Cat Toy, Christmas Tree Dog PJs, an Elf Stocking Set and a Santa Plush Dog Toy, to name a few.
In addition to doing good for your dog, you'll also be spreading the love this holiday season with a donation to the SPCA West as proceeds from the warehouse sale will be given to the animal welfare organization.
Silver Paw is also throwing in a special (and secret) surprise for your pup as every purchase, comes with a cute gift for you and your four-legged friend.
Although animals have been able to join their humans at the warehouse sale in the past, animals are, unfortunately, prohibited from entering this holiday season. However, this makes your purchases all that much more of a surprise for your fur baby.
Happy shopping!
