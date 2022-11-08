Justin Trudeau Is Going To Be On 'Canada's Drag Race'
He'll make history!
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make history as the first world leader to appear in the Drag Race franchise. Canada's Drag Race, the Canadian version of the American hit show helmed by Toronto-born queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, made the announcement on social media with a photo preview of Trudeau in an upcoming season.
The still shows Trudeau smiling while standing at Hytes' side inside the Wérkroom, the space where competing drag queens and artists prepare for challenges and gather for announcements.
It's unclear whether the pic is from an upcoming fourth regular season of Canada's Drag Race or Canada's Drag Race Canada vs. The World, a spinoff that'll see queens from worldwide franchises compete before the Canadian judges. That show is set to premiere on Crave on November 18.
Justin Trudeau is going to be on Canada’s Drag Race. The trailer for Canada vs. The World just dropped, and it’s filled with some iconic guest judges. #dragrace #canadasdragrace #canadavstheworld #justintrudeau #trudeau
Trudeau may be the first world leader to make an appearance on Drag Race, but he won't be the first politician.
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi have acted as judges and guest speakers on RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, respectively.