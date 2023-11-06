This Massive Nighttime Trampoline Experience Near Montreal Let's You Jump By Moonlight
You can bounce higher than ever, right under the stars. 🌜🌳
North America's largest outdoor trampoline park, Uplå, is redefining night activities with its mesmerizing moonlit jumping experience. About half an hour from Montreal, in the dense Mont-Saint-Grégoire forest, it offers a glow-in-the-dark treetop escape.
As the sun sets, Uplå undergoes a magical transformation. The entire park lights up, casting a neon glow that promises an unparalleled jumping adventure surrounded by nature. With a canopy of stars overhead and trampolines illuminated below, visitors are treated to the sensation of jumping in zero gravity, 20 feet above the ground.
A glowingpath onto the Uplå treetop trampoline network.Courtesy of Uplå.
The trampoline park is more than an array of interconnected bouncing platforms. It's also a two-story outdoor adventure, with nests, bridges, slides, and tunnels all intricately linked together. The pinnacle of the park is the trampoline that dangles almost 35 feet above the ground, daring the bravest of souls to reach new heights.
While kids are certainly drawn to this stellar experience, it's not exclusively their domain. Adults looking for a unique date night or a refreshing break from the daily grind should gravitate to Uplå. And for those who prefer their adventures a tad closer to the ground, there's a treetop village complete with treehouses and suspension bridges.
Neon trampoline paths through the trees.Courtesy of Uplå.
For those considering a visit, the entire experience lasts a thrilling 90 minutes. The park is fully accessible, ensuring no one misses out on the fun. And it's conveniently located across the street from Érablière Charbonneau Sugar Shack if you want a sweet ending to an exhilarating evening.
With tickets priced at $30, Uplå offers an affordable and unforgettable night out. However, given its popularity, it's recommended that you book spots in advance.
If you're yearning for a night of fun and adventure under the stars, step away from your screens and visit Uplå. You're sure to experience nighttime in Quebec in a way most haven't imagined.
Uplå Night Adventure
When: Open year-round
Where: 45, rue Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
Cost: $30/person