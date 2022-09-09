Montreal Queen Gisèle Lullaby Has Won 'Canada's Drag Race'
She's the show's first winner from Quebec.
Montreal queen Gisèle Lullaby has won the third season of "Canada's Drag Race," beating other finalists Jada Shada Hudson, Miss Fiercalicious and Kimmy Couture, all of Ontario.
Lullaby is the first Quebec queen to win a season of the Canadian edition of the Drag Race franchise, though others have come close.
Season one and two winners Priyanka and Icesis Couture hail from Toronto and Ottawa, respectively. They defeated runners-up Rita Baga and Pythia, both from the Montreal area.
Montreal's Lady Boom Boom also competed in season three, finishing eighth. Other pastcompetitors from Quebec include Adriana and Océane Aqua-Black from Quebec City, and Suki Doll and Kiara from Montreal.
Gisèle Lullaby walks away from her season with the $100,000 grand prize and the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.