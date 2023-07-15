Canada's Own Batman Is At Montreal Comiccon — Here's What He & His Ride Are Like
A look behind the mask and inside the Batmobile.
As the sun dips and streets fade into the twilight, a dark, imposing figure begins his vigil. Canada's very own Batman emerges from the shadows, his imposing form enveloped in the mystique that has become his second skin.
Stephen Lawrence has been the guardian of Brampton, Ontario for over a decade. From stopping crime to saving a life, he has left his mark on the city. Now, he's bringing that legacy to Montreal Comiccon, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into his world.
On entering the main exhibition floor, your attention may be drawn to a sleek, somewhat menacing form. Lawrence's Batmobile, identical to the model in the 1989 Batman movie, attracts awe-stricken gazes. Straight out of a comic book, the vehicle embodies Batman's enigma and Lawrence's passion for his alter-ego.
"The Batmobile has been a dream since seeing it in the movie. That was the genesis for me," Lawrence told MTL Blog. With no Wayne Enterprises to fund the purchase, he walked to and from work for a year to save up for the ride.
The front of the Batmobile, with a license plate that reads "DRKNIGHT."Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Akin to his Gotham counterpart, Lawrence is an intimidating presence. His deep voice reverberates, drawing you in, as his stoic demeanor reveals a steadfast commitment to his cause. His journey began with tragedy, a loss that drove him and Bruce Wayne to the path of justice. The death of his father at a young age was the spark that ignited his connection to the comic book hero, coupled with remarkable feats like preventing a jewelry heist at just 17 and administering life-saving CPR to a collapsed passerby years later.
But being Batman in the real world isn't all heroics and adulation. "There are people who don't take me as seriously as I take myself," he mused. Lawrence's journey has been fraught with trials, from sarcasm to racism. His struggle is a reminder that behind the intimidating Batmask, there's a human hero fighting societal challenges.
Will inside the Batmobile, while Brampton Batman leans on the car.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Upon entering the Batmobile, you become acutely aware of its eccentricities. The car, devoid of doors, requires you to hoist yourself over high walls and through a canopy window, with Lawrence offering sturdy support, much like his role in Brampton.
Inside, it's a sea of buttons, gauges, and mysterious gadgets. On questioning their purpose, you're met with a coy smile. "The secrets of the Batmobile will not be revealed," he said, adding to the intrigue.
Equally unexpected is his stance on sound pollution, one that counters the sizeable speakers in his ride. For Lawrence, maintaining peace transcends the conventional notions of crime fighting, reflecting his dedication to correct action.
Will poses with Brampton Batman in front of the Batmobile.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
As for what keeps him donning the cape, he said, "The passion that I get from seeing the excitement, exuberance, and just general awe when someone meets me."
"When that happens, it fuels me to do it again and again," said Lawrence.
His calling may be unusual, but sometimes the most unusual paths have the power to make a profound impact.
Brampton Batman will be on the floor of Montreal Comiccon, decked out in his stark black superhero disguise until July 16. And who knows, you might just catch him patrolling a Montreal street, continuing his noble quest to keep the world a little safer.