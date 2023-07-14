7 Unmissable Montreal Comiccon Activities To Kick Your Pop Culture Passion Into High Gear
Cosplay, concerts and comic creators. 🦸
Montreal Comiccon is ready to rev up your pop culture engine like never before. From July 14 to 16, the Palais des Congrès morphs into an epicentre of geekdom, drawing in cosplayers, collectors, and celeb-chasers alike.
With over 450 exhibitors, it's like a "nerdvana" of comic book and gaming enthusiasts that'll make even the pickiest fan's heart beat like a hyperdrive. You can get your hands on original artwork, video games, t-shirts, comics, toys, and other exclusive and eccentric gear.
But retail therapy is just the tip of the lightsaber. You can also wade through a technicolour sea of cosplayers and brush elbows with your silver-screen idols, including Christina Ricci of Wednesday Addams fame, Emily Swallow from The Mandolorian, and Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes, among many others.
Or maybe you'd rather take a nostalgic joyride with L’Orchestre d’Anime de Montréal's renditions of classic Otaku anthems, dive into medieval role-play at the Viking banquet, or enjoy some cuddly interactions with an animatronic Grogu.
Here are some of this year's highlights:
Start on a high note with OAM's anime symphony
When: July 14, 8:30 p.m.
Where: 517B
Reason to go: This ensemble of 18 local musicians, united by their love for Japanese pop culture, artfully recreates scores from beloved animes, like Demon Slayer and Sailor Moon. They'll leave your Otaku heart singing.
Take in a Burlesgeek revue
When: July 14, 9 p.m.
Where: Room 516C
Reason to go: Feathers meet fandom in this spectacle that weaves pop culture touchstones into a stage show, pulling from sci-fi, video games, cartoons, and monster mythologies. Featuring the dynamic talents of DeeDee Dynasty, Sucre à la crème, Bebe-Elle, Abby Long, Baron Von Styck, Golden Thunderpants, Lulu les belles mirettes, and Zyra Lee Vanity, each performance is a celebration of the unconventional.
Meet your favourite comics creators
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Main Exhibition Hall
Reason to go: Over 50+ comic creators are attending Montreal Comiccon this year, whose brilliant minds are behind the iconic heroes and epic storylines that have shaped generations. Among the attendees are luminaries like Gail Simone, the creative force behind Birds of Prey; Ken Lashley, who added his distinctive touch to X-Men; and Greg Capullo, the artistic wizard behind Spawn. It's a chance to not only delve into their creative processes and hear their stories but purchase one-of-a-kind artworks for your personal collection.
Catch up with Christina Ricci and other celebs
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Autograph Zone, 7th floor
Reason to go: For fans who've longed to meet their idols, Montreal Comiccon promises to fulfill those dreams. You could snap a photo with Christina Ricci, from Netflix's Wednesday, or cross paths with Giancarlo Esposito, known for his villainous role in The Mandalorian. The line-up continues with tons of other guests, including Stephen Amell from Arrow, John DiMaggio, the voice behind Futurama's Bender, and wrestling legend Kurt Angle.
Encounter the Caped Crusader
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Main Exhibition Hall
Reason to go: Come face-to-face with Brampton Batman, his iconic Batmobile, and learn about his crime-fighting escapades. He's the real deal, with a backstory strikingly similar to Bruce Wayne's. If you're lucky, he might let you take a seat in the iconic 1989 ride.
Get in on a galactic gathering
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Main Exhibition Hall
Reason to go: This showcase would make even a Jedi feel at home, not least of all due to the animatronic Grogu toddling around. You can step into a swirling cosmos of costumed dedication with groups like the 501st Legion (Forteresse Impériale Garrison) and the Rebel Legion (Spectre Base) showing off their Skywalker-level commitment. The Dark Force Spire (The Dark Empire), Clan Gaht Kyr’bes (Mandalorian Mercs), and Québec Astromechs aren't taking a backseat either. They're all set to make you feel like you've teleported straight into a Star Wars set.
Feast like a Viking
Cosplayers dressed like Vikings pose at a table covered in goblets and a bear skin.
Vikings Cosplay Québec | Facebook
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Main Exhibition Hall
Reason to go: You can get an authentic taste of the Viking era, donning armor or costumes for a photo op alongside Lagertha, Floki, Ragnar, Rollo, Bjorn, Astrid, Torvi, and other iconic characters from the Irish-Canadian television series Vikings. So grab a helmet, adjust your shield, and step into the saga — because Montreal Comiccon is all about living your fantasy.