Révenu Québec Is Hiring For These Montreal-Based Student Jobs & You Can Earn Up To $28 Hourly
If you're not a student, get out of here!
Tax season may be stressful, but for ambitious students, it can also be a chance to gain some valuable professional experience (and obvs make some money, too). Revenu Québec is currently hiring for six different student jobs, from administration to customer service.
Perks of these internship-style roles include weekends off and a schedule that adapts to your schooling needs: full-time in summer and part-time when school is in session. Students can also opt to work from home for a maximum of three days each week.
The pay ranges for each job are the same and depend on your level of study. For secondary students, you'll earn $16.39 per hour. CEGEP students will earn $20.77, while undergraduate university students will earn $24.31, and graduate or post-graduate students can earn $28.47 hourly.
Administration
Job Description: Applicants looking for administrative work will be expected to handle contracts, manage change, develop administrative skills and work to improve Révenu Québec's efficiency.
Accounting
Job Description: Accounting tasks for student workers include tax auditing of small, medium and large businesses, deductions auditing, and tax credit and non-filing audits. Just a lot of auditing, really.
Customer service
Job Description: You don't need any experience with taxation for this type of role as students will receive training from RQ as soon as they get the job. Customer service specialists could work in social fiscal programs, alimony- and child-support-related concerns, as well as in human resources.
Information technology
Job Description: In IT, students get the opportunity to participate in "large-scale projects" ranging from information security and cyber defence to cloud services and infrastructure.
Document management
Job Description: This role is specifically intended for students in documentation technology. Students would be responsible for developing a classification system for paper and electronic documents, centralizing these documents and archiving them for later access.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.