Céline Dion Shared A Touching Goodbye To Beloved Press Attachée: 'Give René a kiss for me'
"I know that you will continue to take care of us, môman."
Céline Dion took to social media to share a touching goodbye to longtime press attachée, Francine Chaloult, who died the week of May 15.
Céline's post included a picture of herself alongside Chaloult and their two husbands, René Angélil and Georges-Hébert Germain, who died in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
The singer called her "the head of the show business orchestra."
"Attracting press attaché, funny and generous, communications strategist, your determination was frightening and nothing and nobody resisted you."
"You demanded top billing and spectacular media coverage. The journalists knew this and respected a score written by you," Céline wrote, continuing the orchestra conceit.
"Now it's up to all of us to orchestrate your Farewell Symphony."
"Now stuck tightly against Georges-Hébert, your great love, enjoy the show without false notes that we offer you, with a heavy heart and a blurred look."
Céline concluded by referring to Chaloult as "môman," an affectionate term for "mom."
"I know that you will continue to take care of us, môman. You have taught me a lot and given me a lot; I have loved you, I love you and I will always love you...
She added the postscript: "Can I ask you one last little favour? Give René a kiss for me..."
Quebec MNA Pierre Arcand, partner to Chaloult's daughter Dominique, announced the press atachée's death on social media.
"During her career, she has been the most extraordinary press agent representing all the great artists of Quebec," he wrote on Facebook. "She did her job with passion. For those who knew her, she leaves great and beautiful memories."