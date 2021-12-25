Trending Topics

The CEO Of Guzzo Cinemas Threw Shade At Legault & Dubé On Twitter

@dennizn | Dreamstime, @cinemasguzzo | Instagram

After announcing new COVID-19 measures, including closing cinemas again, it appears the Legault government has landed on Vincenzo Guzzo's naughty list this Christmas — and the Guzzo Cinemas CEO isn't holding back about it on Twitter.

On December 24, Christmas Eve, Guzzo aka Mr. Sunshine responded candidly to a message from a Quebecer, namely by wishing everyone but our provincial leaders a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas to all except @francoislegault @cdube_sante they don't deserve my respect for the lack of respect they have for all of us!" he tweeted.

Guzzo is just one of several Quebec entrepreneurs who have spoken out to express frustration with recent business closures, but he has been particularly vocal and this isn't his first time turning to social media, or media in general, to share his dissatisfaction with Premier François Legault and other politicians in the context of the pandemic.

"So why are some businesses closed again? 400 people on a plane for 3.5 hours to Florida, eating... no distancing. What's wrong with movie theatres 150 people for 2.5 hours?" he has tweeted.

He also previously tweeted that his "lawyers are working on action" in response to the recent closure of bars, cinemas, gyms and spas.

Along with an article discussing a group of cinemas in Belgium that simply refused a third closure, Guzzo posted that the "Belgians, they are united," and "we are not" yet.

He tagged Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Cineplex in the post, along with other influential players in the Quebec cinema landscape.

Meanwhile, the Cineplex Twitter account opted to wish all movie-lovers, without exceptions, a Merry Christmas.

