Certain Oysters Sold Across Quebec Have Been Recalled
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently recalling certain oysters that were sold in Quebec due to improper harvest authorization. The class three recall was flagged on April 21, 2023 and affects oysters from both Aqua Blue Seafood Ltd. and Starboard Seafood (Ontario) Inc.
Here are the details regarding the affected oysters:
- Oysters | 15 lbs | Harvested by G+B Shellfish from March 28 to April 11, 2023
Although the federal health department has not reported any illnesses or injury associated with the consumption of this product, Health Canada asks any and all consumers affected to report any health-related issues linked with the oyster recall.
"It’s important to report side effects, injuries and other product-related health and safety concerns so we can make important safety decisions about the products you use," Health Canada said.
