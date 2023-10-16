Here's Which Quebec Grocery Store Sells The Cheapest Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken has become a staple in Montreal's food scene, with various family-run spots and restaurant chains serving this tasty dish all over the city. Whether it's from Scores, St-Hubert, Ma Poule Mouillée, or Chalet Bar-B-Q, the appeal of a perfectly cooked rotisserie chicken is undeniable.
But there's another side to the rotisserie chicken story that's just as interesting and delicious. Grocery stores have also started offering their own mouthwatering rotisserie chicken. In some cases, these grocery store options are not only convenient but also budget-friendly, making them an attractive choice for those seeking a quick, satisfying, and cheap meal.
A person holding three rotisserie chickens from three different grocery stores. Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
In addition to finding out which rotisserie chicken is the best, we're dishing on where you can score a rotisserie chicken for less. We decided to pin five grocery stores (Maxi, Metro, Provigo, Costco and IGA) against one another to see which grocer offers the most economical rotisserie chicken.
So, which Quebec grocery store sells the cheapest rotisserie chicken? Let's find out.
Provigo — Most Expensive
A photo of a President's Choice rotisserie chicken from Provigo.
President's Choice
Price: $12.99
Provigo's rotisserie chicken goes for $12.99 per 900 grams, which comes out to $1.44 per 100 grams. The rotisserie chickens are Provigo are only available after 11 a.m., per the grocery store's website.
IGA
Rotisserie chickens from IGA.
Mike Chaar
Price: $12.99
IGA also sells its rotisserie chickens for $12.99 for a total of 950 grams. This essentially works out to about $1.36 per 100 grams.
Metro
A rotisserie chicken from Metro grocery store.
Metro
Price: $12.99
Metro's rotisserie chicken comes out to $12.99 for 1 kilogram, which comes out to $1.29 per 100 grams.
Maxi
A rotisserie chicken from Maxi.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $9.99
Maxi comes in second regarding rotisserie chicken prices. The grocery store offers a ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken for $9.99 for 800 grams. This comes out to approximately $1.24 per 100 grams, which isn't too far off from what Metro offers per 100 grams, despite Maxi's chicken being $3.00 cheaper.
Costco — Cheapest
Rotisserie chickens from Costco.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $7.99
Costco offers the cheapest rotisserie chicken at $7.99 for 1.2 kilograms of chicken. This works out to be roughly $0.67 per 100 grams. Note that you do need an annual Costco membership in order to shop at the wholesaler.
