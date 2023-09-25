We Compared Rotisserie Chicken From Costco, IGA & Maxi — There Was A Clear Winner
Who doesn't love a rotisserie chicken? 🍗
While some may argue that Montreal's true culinary gems are poutine, smoked meat, or bagels, one dish that consistently hits every. single. time. (and often gets overlooked) is chicken. Rotisserie chicken to be a matter of fact.
Rotisserie chicken has become integral to Montreal's foodie landscape, with numerous family-run establishments and restaurant chains serving this delectable dish across the city. Whether it be Scores, St-Hubert, Ma Poule Mouillée or Chalet Bar-B-Q, there's no denying the effect of a perfectly cooked rotisserie chicken. However, there's another side to the rotisserie chicken story that's equally compelling (and as delicious).
Grocery stores have also entered the ring with their very own delectable rotisserie chicken offerings. In some cases, these grocery store options are not only convenient but can also be more economical, making them an enticing choice for those looking for a quick, satisfying and budget-friendly meal.
So, MTL Blog figured it would hop on the rotisserie chicken comparison train and test out three different rotisserie chickens from Costco (Kirkland), IGA (C'est Prêt!) and Maxi (President's Choice) to see which of them is the best.
We looked closely at the overall visual and taste of the chickens, the skin, breasts, legs and of course, cost, to determine the winner winner chicken dinner.
Rotisserie Chicken Overview
Rotisserie chickens in their packaging from Costco, IGA and Maxi.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
At first glance, Costco immediately caught our eye, standing out thanks to its low price (which we will dive into later), and more durable packaging. If you're a grocery store rotisserie chicken fan, then you already know the struggle of those cardboard handles breaking apart before you even make it out of the driveway. So, Costco's bagged chicken (which is also resealable) is a much-appreciated feature for those of us who prefer to carry everything in one shot than make multiple grocery trips.
Costco also had a plethora of Kirkland rotisserie chickens ready to go, whereas IGA had more gravy packages than chickens left and I had to wait roughly 10 minutes for the next batch of chickens to come out at Maxi (but at least they were fresh fresh), so the wholesaler is already leading the pack.
Note that the rotisserie chickens were purchased within a 45-minute window in order to maintain optimal freshness for the taste test. With that being said, let's get into the actual chicken part of this rotisserie chicken battle.
Rotisserie Chicken Skin
Rotisserie chickens from Costco (right), IGA (middle) and Maxi (left).
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
While some might prefer to take off the skin, others consider rotisserie chicken skin the best part of the meal (it's me…I am others). When it came to the Costco, IGA and Maxi rotisserie chicken skins, I instantly gravitated toward Maxi's chicken surface, considering it had slightly crisped and burnt areas, which often offer up the best texture and flavour, and well…it did.
Among the three, the President's Choice chicken skin was easily the most flavour-packed, juicy and just the right amount of crispy. Even the wings were charred perfectly.
IGA's C'est Prêt! was easily second best, with a subtle yet satisfying crisp. Nevertheless, it lacked flavour, especially after trying the one from Maxi first, but it still held up nicely.
As for Costco, the rotisserie chicken skin was the hardest to pull off, breaking easily due to its soggy texture. While it did pack a nice amount of flavour, the overall appearance and consistency, which could be best described as getting pruney after staying in a bath or hot tub for too long, were a major letdown.
Rotisserie Chicken Breast
Rotisserie chicken breast from Maxi (top), IGA (left) and Costco (right).
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Costco's chicken breast took the win when compared to IGA and Maxi. The chicken breast is easily the centrepiece of a rotisserie chicken dish, so ensuring it is tender, juicy, and seasoned to perfection is essential, and Costco's did just that. The meat was a delicious balance of savoury herbs and spices that enhanced the natural taste of the chicken.
Maxi's President's Choice option was a very close second, offering up a succulent bite each and every time but not nearly as much as Costco's did. I mean, the amount of juice at the bottom of the rotisserie chicken bag from Costco was certainly indicative of how flavourful it would be.
As for IGA, the flavour was there, but sadly the meat was slightly drier than I prefer (or how anyone would prefer it to be honest). While it may have stayed in the oven for too long or was lying out among the other chickens waiting to be selected for longer than usual, the chicken breast didn't provide the same level of juiciness as those from Costco and Maxi.
Rotisserie Chicken LegRotisserie chicken leg from Maxi (top), IGA (left) and Costco (right)
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I had high hopes for the IGA chicken leg when plating all three. However, it was the President's Choice chicken from Maxi that stood out. At first glance, I was sure that the Maxi chicken would be the driest from its appearance alone, turns out, it offered the most flavour, held together the best and packed a juicy interior that would easily settle any dark meat versus white meat debate.
IGA was second, also packing a good punch of flavour but the drumstick was a bit too dry for me. Costco's Kirkland brand rotisserie chicken was flavourful but sloppy. It left far too much residue on my hands, and while I love a fall-off-the-bone moment, this took things to a whole other level — a messier level that took away from the overall experience.
Rotisserie Chicken Price
The rotisserie chicken section of the Costco and IGA grocery stores in Quebec.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
When it comes to price, there's absolutely no competition. Costco's rotisserie chicken goes for $7.99 for 1.2 kilograms, which works out to about $0.67 per 100 grams. However, it's important to note that in order to get your hands on a Costco chicken, you have to pay for an annual Costco membership, which starts at $60 per year.
Maxi's chicken was $9.99 for 800 grams, the smallest portion of all three. That essentially comes to about $1.24 per 100 grams. Nearly double the cost of Costco's chicken, but still cheaper than IGA.
The IGA chicken costs $12.99 for 950 grams, which works out to about $1.36 per 100 grams. That means if you were to buy a rotisserie chicken from IGA every month, you'd spend a total of $155.88 a year, which is literally the cost of a Costco membership ($60) and a monthly Kirkland chicken ($95.88).
Which grocery store rotisserie chicken is the best?
A rotisserie chicken from Maxi grocery store.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
And the winner winner chicken dinner is…the President's Choice rotisserie chicken from Maxi. Who would have thought?
Although Costco's chicken took the win when it came to its packaging and breasts, the fact that you can only access their chicken goodness through a membership puts it in second.
Luckily, folks can enjoy a succulent and flavourful chicken from Maxi. The President's Choice brand won for best leg and skin, and offered a flavoursome breast, too. Not to mention Maxi's chicken's are easily accessible with over 20 locations across Montreal.
IGA's chicken was good but not $12.99 good. With some dry portions and a lacklustre skin, the price point doesn't match the quality of the chicken.
So, who's hungry now?