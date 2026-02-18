Montreal could see 'significant' snowfall this weekend depending on this winter storm's path
We could dodge a bullet, but maybe not.
After a relatively calm week on the weather front, Montreal is bracing for a potentially messy weekend as a snow system moves into southern Quebec.
According to a new MétéoMédia report, snow is expected to start falling Friday night and continue through Sunday, with Montreal and Gatineau among the hardest-hit regions.
But here's the catch: how much snow actually falls depends entirely on the storm's trajectory.
Ontario is getting slammed right now
While Quebec has been spared so far, Ontario is dealing with what The Weather Network is calling an "icy winter storm" that's bringing freezing rain, ice pellets, and up to 25 centimetres of snow to parts of the province this week. The GTA is facing major travel impacts, potential power outages, and dangerous driving conditions.
Quebec, meanwhile, has avoided the freezing rain and rain, and the weekend system isn't expected to bring any either.
Two possible scenarios for Montreal
If the system tracks north, Montreal could see significant accumulations. If it shifts south, the city might dodge the worst of it — similar to how Quebec avoided the powerful storms that recently slammed the Prairies and Newfoundland.
Environment Canada's forecast shows snow beginning Friday night, with continued snowfall on Saturday. By Sunday, the precipitation should taper off to flurries.
MétéoMédia notes that accumulations could vary dramatically over short distances depending on exactly where the system tracks. The good news? Accumulations over 15 cm are expected to stay south of the border in the U.S., and there's no rain or freezing rain in the forecast.
What to expect this week
The rest of the week looks relatively quiet before the weekend storm arrives.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of −1°C, though wind chill will make it feel closer to −10°C.
Thursday starts off cold (wind chill of −17°C in the morning) before clearing up with a high of −2°C.
Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures hovering around 0°C — right before the snow moves in Friday night.
Saturday's high will drop to −5°C with snow throughout the day, followed by flurries Saturday night and a cloudy Sunday with a high of −1°C.
By early next week, the system should clear out, with sunny skies and temperatures dropping back down to −8°C by Tuesday.