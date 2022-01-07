Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Mandatory In Canada 'One Day,' The Health Minister Predicts

Quebec has already signalled it's open to the measure.

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Mandatory In Canada 'One Day,' The Health Minister Predicts
Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he believes COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory in Canada "one day," but thinks the decision will be up to the provinces.

"With what we currently see happening [...] we know that COVID-19 is going to be with us for at least several more months, perhaps several years," the minister said at a Friday press conference.

"And given the fragility of our health care system in the country, the aging of the population, the rising costs of taking care of everyone, I think that this kind of measure, which is not currently under consideration [...] will be part of the discussions, reflections and even actions of the provinces and territories in the long term."

Quebec has already signalled it's open to such a move. In late December 2021, provincial Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé said officials wouldn't rule it out.

"If we have to go there, we'll go there. Right now, we're not there yet," he said on December 23.

Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda echoed Dubé's statement on December 28.

"Everything is on the table," he said, referring to mandatory vaccination. "This is not our first measure, of course. But I'm not closing the door on anything."

The Quebec government has made clear that it first intends to limit opportunities for the unvaccinated to access non-essential businesses and activities.

Dubé announced on January 6 that the provincial liquor and cannabis stores, the SAQ and SQDC, would require the vaccine passport as of January 18. Appointments for a first vaccine dose spiked after the announcement.

The minister said more businesses will require the passport in the coming months.

As of January 6, 82% of Quebecers had received a second vaccine dose.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted about the spike in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Appointments to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec are spiking, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christian Dubé, following the announcement that the province's liquor and cannabis stores will start requiring vaccination passports.

"In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday," Dubé tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself."

Keep Reading Show less

SAQ & SQDC Unions Want Protection From A Hypothetical Unvaccinated, Drug-Starved Horde

The unions cite "security and staffing issues."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

As SAQ and SQDC employees brace themselves for the vaccine passport rule taking effect on January 18, their unions are raising concerns about "security and staffing issues."

"For us, given that this new measure may cause frustration or even lead to aggressive behaviour among some customers, we must ensure that operations take place in a calm manner and to do this, we ask that there be security guards in all branches as of January 18," Lisa Courtemanche, president of the SEMB-SAQ-CSN, said in a statement.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are The Highest They've Been During The Pandemic

See the latest numbers.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

According to the latest COVID-19 report in Quebec, there were officially over 2,000 people in hospital due to the virus as of January 6.

With 180 additional hospitalizations, the province tallied a total of 2,133 people in hospital. 22 more people were sent to intensive care, for a total of 229. In addition, 27 people were pronounced dead.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Going To Ask You To Self-Report COVID-19 Test Results

Since not everyone can get a PCR test anymore.

MTL Blog

As the fifth COVID-19 wave pummels Quebec, the province has decided to limit PCR tests to just a few priority groups. High demand for tests amid skyrocketing numbers of infections, officials said, was overwhelming testing sites. As a result, the general population has to rely on those rapid at-home tests available at pharmacies.

Now, the province is building a platform for Quebecers to self-report their results.

Keep Reading Show less