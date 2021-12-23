Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Would Make Vaccination Mandatory If Necessary, Says Dubé

"If we have to go there, we'll go there. Right now, we're not there."

Quebec Would Make Vaccination Mandatory If Necessary, Says Dubé
François Legault | Facebook

With the number of new COVID-19 cases soaring, Quebec announced a tightening of health measures on December 22 — and Premier François Legault said the government wouldn't hesitate to add more measures in the next few days if needed. But could it eventually go even further to the point of vaccination becoming mandatory in Quebec?

According to Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé, it's not off the table.

"If we have to go there, we'll go there. Right now, we're not there yet," said Dubé at Wednesday's press conference when asked about making COVID-19 vaccines obligatory in the province. He was also asked about the possibility of only confining the most vulnerable Quebecers rather than the entire population.

"Quebecers have done so much when it comes to vaccination, so I think we must respect everything that was done by Quebecers thus far," Dubé said.

The minister noted that, aside from recent measures that affect everyone, vaccinated Quebecers had been able to return to a semblance of normalcy, unlike those who had not received their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Over the past few weeks and months, Quebecers who got vaccinated were able to have a bit of a more normal life, which is not the case for the unvaccinated [...] We need a vaccine passport. We've done quite a bit to make a big difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated," he said.

Despite this, the government's message remained clear: "If we needed to go further, and that's what we discussed, we will, but today under the circumstances, we are able to get through it," he said. "If it is necessary to go further in prohibiting unvaccinated people, since the situation could deteriorate, we will not hesitate to do so."

According to Legault, 10% of Quebec adults who are unvaccinated account for 50% of hospitalizations.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec 'Won't Hesitate' To Add COVID Measures In The Next Few Days If Needed, Legault Says

So far, still no curfew or lockdown.

François Legault | Facebook

Following much speculation about new COVID-19 measures, Premier François Legault announced stricter post-Christmas gathering limits — but no curfew or lockdown — at a press conference Wednesday evening. He did, however, emphasize that measures could change in the coming days.

"The measures we're announcing this evening, we believe that it's enough to keep control of the hospitals. But we won't hesitate in the next few days if it is necessary to add other measures," Premier Legault said. "It's important for everybody to understand this."

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Could Get Hit With A Ton Of Snow In The Next 7 Days

Enough to bury 2021 under. 🥶

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For all those who were hoping for a white Christmas, it looks like your wish may have been granted.

The Weather Network's most recent seven-day Montreal weather forecast is predicting snow six out of the seven days from December 24 to December 30.

Keep Reading Show less

9,397 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quebec As Omicron Continues To Pummel The Province

In total, 511,095 Quebecers have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec achieved another troubling record in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As the Omicron variant strain continues to pummel the province, the Health Ministry reported 9,397 new cases, shattering every previous record.

Six more people died. 28 more hospitalizations were reported, with three of those patients sent to intensive care. The total number of hospitalizations now stands at 473, with 91 people in intensive care.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Health Officials Are Scrambling To Deal With Omicron's Unprecedented Surge

Montrealers who were in close contact with someone who tested positive are now asked to isolate for 10 days also.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

With the pandemic situation reaching a du jamais vu stage, Montreal health officials are making changes on the fly to testing protocols, contact tracing processes, hospital infrastructure and medical priorities.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin informed the population that one in five Montrealers who get tested are receiving positive COVID-19 results, showing a positivity rate of 18-20%.

Keep Reading Show less