Montreal Clubs Are Protesting With A Huge Dance Party For The Right To Boogie
Dancing still isn't allowed in Quebec bars and clubs.
Montreal nightclubs are planning a huge dance party protest through the streets of the Plateau to tell the Quebec government to allow dancing at their businesses again.
Due to COVID-19, dancing is still prohibited at Quebec bars and clubs, as well as at weddings if alcohol is served.
The digital flyer for the protest invites Montrealers to a "festive demonstration for the right to dance."
"Montreal is the last metropolis in the Western world where we still cannot dance indoors," wrote Stereo Nightclub in a Facebook post.
The protest is inspired by a similar protest in London, England where hundreds of people danced to parliament to demand an end to lockdowns.
Montreal's protest for the right to dance will take place on October 23 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting from the corner of Avenue du Parc and Avenue Duluth.
As of Friday afternoon, 2,400 Facebook users responded that they were "going" and 4,700 marked themselves as "interested."
