DJ Porter Robinson Poked Silly Fun At A Montreal Arrêt Sign In A Viral Tiktok (VIDEO)
American DJ and singer Porter Robinson posted a hilarious video to his TikTok page poking fun at the pronunciation of a Montreal stop sign.
The TikTok was taken during Robinson's visit to Montreal last July for Osheaga. The music artist performed on day two of the esteemed summer festival, but not before putting a musical twist on the word "arrêt".
In the five-second viral clip, Porter Robinson — who is behind the camera — is on a golf cart with some pals being driven from Osheaga's Artist World to the main stage. As the cart drives past a stop sign, one of Robinson's friends can't help but interpret the sign's pronunciation in a very familiar way.
@porterrobinson
montreal 🎧
Y'know the sound a record makes when you push it back and forth on the turntable? Well, that's exactly what the TikTok was going for and it definitely landed. "Air-it" Robinson's friend can be heard saying repeatedly as the DJ zooms in on the stop sign.
While the improperly rolled r's and that hard "T" indicate they clearly didn't get the correct pronunciation right, they sure made it sound more fun.
The TikTok, although posted nearly six months after being filmed, has since garnered over 1.3 million views and over 256,000 likes.
Sure, their imitation is giving off major J-Roc vibes from Trailer Park Boys — as many of the comments pointed out, but now it's impossible to see a stop sign without saying it that way.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.