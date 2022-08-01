Osheaga 2022: Some Of The Most Memorable Outfits From This Year's Festival
Osheaga fashion didn't disappoint.
And just like that, Osheaga 2022 has come and gone. The acclaimed Montreal festival featured performances from some big names including Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Future, Arcade Fire and Kygo, to name a few.
While the music is definitely the spirit behind Osheaga, the festival vibes aren't complete without some impressive festival fashion. Well, this year's fashion choices certainly didn't disappoint as festivalgoers showed up and showed out in matching ensembles, western chic, fringe fabulousness, metallic moments, pretty-in-pink posses and sparkles galore.
The three-day weekend event has proven yet again that Montreal doesn't just know how to pull off a renowned summer music festival — Montrealers also know how to dress for the occasion.
Here are some of the most memorable outfits that make it clear why Osheaga is a must-see and be-seen festival.
Au revoir and 'til next time, Osheaga.