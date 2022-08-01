Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

osheaga 2022

Osheaga 2022: Some Of The Most Memorable Outfits From This Year's Festival

Osheaga fashion didn't disappoint.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
A group of friends in matching outfits at Osheaga 2022. Right: A group of friends serving looks at Osheaga 2022.

A group of friends in matching outfits at Osheaga 2022. Right: A group of friends serving lewks at Osheaga 2022.

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

And just like that, Osheaga 2022 has come and gone. The acclaimed Montreal festival featured performances from some big names including Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Future, Arcade Fire and Kygo, to name a few.

While the music is definitely the spirit behind Osheaga, the festival vibes aren't complete without some impressive festival fashion. Well, this year's fashion choices certainly didn't disappoint as festivalgoers showed up and showed out in matching ensembles, western chic, fringe fabulousness, metallic moments, pretty-in-pink posses and sparkles galore.

The three-day weekend event has proven yet again that Montreal doesn't just know how to pull off a renowned summer music festival — Montrealers also know how to dress for the occasion.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits that make it clear why Osheaga is a must-see and be-seen festival.

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Au revoir and 'til next time, Osheaga.

