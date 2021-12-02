Dr. Horacio Arruda Makes An Unexpected Cameo In A New Video Game Preview (VIDEO)
Dr. Arruda — doctor of the universe?
Quebec's most famous public health official, Dr. Horacio Arruda, has officially reached new levels of fame. Eagle-eyed viewers watching a behind-the-scenes video about the new Bethesda Softworks game Starfield might've noticed a familiar bespectacled figure hidden in some concept art.
Reddit user u/earknee11 made the discovery. Their post about the public health director's appearance within a small screen in the game preview has received hundreds of upvotes.
In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Dr. Arruda's apparent cameo in the Starfield concept art is certainly a cheeky homage to the province that Bethesda Game Studios — in part — calls home. It also has locations in Texas and Maryland.
If you don't know who Dr. Arruda is by now, congratulations on managing to completely ignore what's going on these past couple of years. What's your secret?
Think of Dr. Arruda as a better dressed and arguably funnier Dr. Anthony Fauci. Like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Arruda rose to fame out of relative anonymity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Streaming live almost every single day for close to six months, Dr. Arruda quickly won over the hearts of pandemic-weary Quebecers with his frank honesty and meme-worthy personality.
The good doctor has become a national treasure and honestly, Quebec is better for it.
Clearly, the staff working on Bethesda's Starfield thought the same about our director of public health by featuring him in the game's concept art. Hopefully Dr. Arruda remains in the game.
MTL Blog reached out to Bethesda Softworks about this sneaky cameo, and we'll update this article when we have more information.