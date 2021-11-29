A Black Contestant Won Quebec's 'Occupation Double' For The First Time (CORRECTION)
Even the anglophones of Quebec can't help but love the oh-so-popular dating show Occupation Double with all of its twists and turns and tears.
The grand finale of Occupation Double Dans L'Ouest took place on Sunday, November 28 and the winning couple, Ines and Stevens, made history. Stevens has become the show's first Black contestant to claim victory in the long-running and ultra-popular reality competition series.*
During the last episode, viewers were able to follow three couples on their trip to the Dominican Republic: Ines and Stevens, Marilou and Robin, and Audrey and Frédérick.
And by the looks of it, the trip went rather smoothly for Ines and Stevens. And it's likely because of their chemistry on this trip, and throughout the last few weeks of the show, that the public voted this couple as the winners of the 2021 season.
This lucky pair won a loft in Eastman, Quebec, among other prizes, in front of their relatives.
In case you didn't watch the show, here's a little bio of each of the winners, whose faces you are bound to see all over social media networks from this day forward.
Stevens is a professional athlete from Montreal of Haitian origin. His new boo that he'll soon be living in the lavish loft with, Ines, is a Moroccan-Canadian marketing student from Terrebonne.
Both Stevens and Ines thanked the public on Instagram after their big win. Wishing them the best of luck on their new journey!
If you're a fan of Occupation Double, you'll be pleased to know host Jay Du Temple promised another season is coming in 2022.
*Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated that Ines and Stevens were the first non-white couple to win Occupation Double. Non-white contestants have won in the past.