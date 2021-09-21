News
The CBC Projects A Liberal Government In Canada's Election
UPDATE: The CBC projects the Liberals will get a minority government.
2h
1h
The CBC has made a call in Canada's election, projecting the next government will be Liberal.
#DYK? As long as you arrive at your polling station before it closes, you will be able to vote. Check the hours her… https://t.co/ceWz8w8Whp— Elections Canada (@Elections Canada)1632186335.0
EARLIER: Elections Canada has emphasized that those who have arrived at their polling station before it closes will still be able to vote if they remain in line.