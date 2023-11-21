Emma Fortin Spent Her Bachelorette In New York City & The Bride-To-Be Celebrated In Style
Fortin shared the bachelorette moment with three of her engaged friends.
The sound of wedding bells is imminent as Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher and fiancé Emma Fortin's nuptials fast approach. While the power couple have yet to publicly announce a wedding date, it's safe to say the duo will be saying their "I do's" any day now
Fortin spent her bachelorette in New York City recently where she shared the memorable celebration alongside three of her other engaged friends. "Celebrating all together is the most perfect way to celebrate a special moment," one person wrote below Fortin's post of the fun-filled trip in the Big Apple.
In a carousel of pics shared to Instagram, Fortin showcased her time in New York with a group of over 10 girlfriends, all of whom showed up and showed out when it came to their outfits. Judging by Fortin's photos, the group agreed to a few themes, including both all-black and all-white ensembles, some much-needed glitz and glam, and what can only be described as a Mariah Carey Christmas moment with a stunning choice of red and white.
The group celebrated in true New York City style with a night at Tao nightclub where the group was toasted with a giant lit-up diamond ring and a bottle service board with "5 Bachelorette 2023" displayed on it.
Fortin and Gallagher got engaged back in June during a trip to Whistler, which just so happens to be the very spot where Fortin's parents also got engaged. Talk about putting in the thought! Ladies if he wanted to, he would.
After an engagement party and photoshoot sesh, along with Fortin saying yes to the dress, the bachelorette party is likely the final hoorah before the big day. And if the New York City 'fits were any indication of what to expect come their wedding, we're certain Fortin will like a true vision in white.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.