Canadiens Player Brendan Gallagher Got Engaged & Emma Fortin Is Sporting A Sizeable Diamond Ring
He proposed in Whistler, B.C.
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher is officially engaged. During a trip out west to Whistler this past weekend, the Habs player dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Emma Fortin.
Sporting baby blue Nike dunks, boyfriend jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag to match, Fortin didn't seem to hesitate one bit before saying yes. The duo have been dating since January 2022 and are nothing short of being total couple goals. Fortin and Gallagher both posted a series of photos of the heartwarming moment to their Instagram pages on Sunday. "07.07.2023 - forever & always," they wrote below the post.
The moment was quite sentimental considering Gallagher decided to propose to Fortin at the exact same spot her parents got engaged 30 years ago, Fortin shared on her Instagram Stories.
After announcing their engagement, the couple received nothing but love from friends, family and fans. A few notable names including Angela Price, Sugar Sammy, Alexander Romanov and Andrew Shaw all sent congratulatory messages below the Instagram post.
In the final shot on IG, Fortin and Gallagher can be seen touching hands with Fortin's massive diamond ring on display and its puck-ing enormous. "That's what a six million a year ring looks like," one user wrote.
Shortly after going public with their relationship last year, the duo was quick to expand their family… with a dog. Last summer, the couple welcomed home their very own pup named Skye. "Welcome home Skye," Emma posted on her Instagram account of the two posing with their adorable pooch.
Now, with a wedding to plan, a Ph.D. to earn and a Stanley Cup to win (one can dream) it's safe to say the duo are going to be very busy.