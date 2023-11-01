Céline Dion Made A Surprise Appearance At The Montreal Canadiens Game In Las Vegas (VIDEO)
Dion posed with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Arber Xhekaj.
The world of music and sports collided on Monday, October 30 following a rare appearance by Céline Dion at the Montreal Canadiens game in Las Vegas.
The Quebec singer has been taking time for herself while she battles Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which can lead to stiffness and spasms throughout the body.
Dion was set to embark on her European tour earlier this year. However, in a video shared to the singer's socials, Dion said that she had no choice but to cancel. Dion explained in her video that the "very rare neurological disorder" affects about "one in a million people," and that because of this illness, she will need to focus on her health rather than touring.
Well, the 'Because You Loved Me' singer has finally graced us with a rare appearance after attending the Habs game this week and meeting some of the players and Canadiens coach, Martin St. Louis in the team's dressing room.
The Montreal Canadiens released some of the footage of the encounter on Instagram, where Céline, who looked stunning in a matching cream set with a white puffer jacket, can be seen with her three boys, two of whom were sporting Habs jerseys, in the Canadiens dressing room following the match.
Martin St. Louis entered the locker areas where he met Dion, seemingly for the very first time. "It's such an honour to meet you," Dion said to St. Louis. "My goodness. Me too," he told Dion.
"Congratulations on all your accomplishments," he continued. St. Louis then went on to share a story of the time he saw Dion perform live for Pope John Paul II during his visit to Montreal back in 1984. "Has it been that long?" the singer replied.
Dion then went on to meet Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Arber Xhekaj. While Caufield and Xhekaj were all smiles, it seemed as if Suzuki wasn't too aware that he was in the presence of music royalty. Then again, he did play a whole entire game prior, so he could have easily just been tired.
"Very nice to meet you. I'm Céline," Dion said, introducing herself as if she isn't literally the Céline Dion.
The singer then gave the Habs players some sound advice, reminding them to "stay healthy and strong," all before taking a group shot. "Let's squeeze in. Don't be shy…you all smell great," Dion said, causing the room to erupt in laughter.
While Dion is still fighting SPS, it's safe to say that her sense of humour has remained unaffected.