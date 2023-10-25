Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher & Emma Fortin Shared Their Romantic Engagement Photos
The duo posed in an iconic Montreal park.
Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher and fiancé Emma Fortin's wedding is coming up and the Montreal bride-to-be shared some of the most romantic photos from the couple's engagement photoshoot.
On October 22, 2023, Emma Fortin published a carousel of pics to her Instagram page giving her followers a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. "[A] sneak peek of our engagement shoot," Fortin captioned the post.
Although they didn't give away the exact location, it's clear from the pics that Gallagher and Fortin posed at none other than Montreal's Parc Mont-Royal. Considering the gorgeous fall colours that have taken over the surroundings of Beaver Lake, the mountain was the perfect destination for their photoshoot.
Gallagher proposed to Fortin in July during a trip to Whistler where the Ph.D. candidate landed a sizeable and stunning engagement ring. Since then, the couple has been steadily preparing for their magical day with a few celebrations in between, including an engagement party and Fortin saying yes to the dress. Now, the duo have finally dropped their engagement pics and we cannot get enough of 'em.
Fortin sported a simple and delicate white dress and matching sandals with a slicked-back pony and a mix of gold jewelry, as well as her engagement ring, of course. Gallagher wore a classic black suit with a white shirt — sans a tie.
While the couple has yet to announce a wedding date, it's safe to say that with an engagement party, photo shoot, and the dress all out of the way, we see the power couple saying "I do" any day now.
