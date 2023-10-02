Emma Fortin Said Yes To The Dress & Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher Shared His Love (PHOTOS)
She looks like a vision in white. 🤍
Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher and fiancé Emma Fortin's wedding is coming up and the Montreal bride-to-be has officially said yes to the dress.
Gallagher proposed to Fortin in July during a trip to Whistler where the Ph.D. candidate landed a ring bigger than the ice Gallagher skates on (not actually, but it's stunning). Since then, the couple has been steadily preparing for their magical day with a few celebrations in between, including an engagement party and of course…the hunt for the perfect wedding dress.
A moment so special TLC created an entire reality show around it — Fortin finally found the dress, sharing a series of photos on Instagram of her trying on several gowns and she looked like a vision in white in each and every one of them.
"Found the one," Fortin captioned a photo of her on October 1, 2023, in Toronto. While Fortin didn't actually show the dress she'll be walking down the aisle in, defeating the whole purpose of keeping it a secret from Gallagher (and the rest of us), she looked remarkable in those she tried on.
From a fairytale-like crystal garment to moments of satin and lace, Fortin certainly had a specific vibe in mind, and it's safe to say she will look like a princess come her and Gallagher's big day.
Gallagher commented below the post, sharing some major love for his future wife. "I also found the one!" he wrote.
The duo has not publicly announced a wedding date. However, with a dress secured and an engagement party out of the way, the duo just might be saying their "I do's" sooner than expected.
A fall wedding perhaps?