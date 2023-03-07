This Star Trek Experience Near Montreal Is Like Beaming Into The Original Series (PHOTOS)
Boldly go where no fan has gone before!
It's as though one of the most beloved starships in television history touched down in a cozy New York hamlet and never left. Just over two hours (warp) drive from Montreal, visitors can explore the set of Star Trek: The Original Series, from the transporter and engine rooms to the captain's quarters and bridge, in the town of Ticonderoga.
The enterprise is fully licensed by CBS and each science fiction backdrop is a perfect replica from the show, down to the last button — many of which were cast from '60s martini ice cube molds. You'll get to examine them up close during a tour.
You'll also get a glimpse at what filming was like for the actors who brought Star Trek to life. The doors that seemed to open automatically when cameras were rolling were actually opened by hand. Sometimes the grips didn't yank the door pulley fast enough, so actors would smack their faces mid-take. You don't have to be a Trekkie to enoy those kind of behind-the-scene tidbits, but having watched an ep or two beforehand will make it even more special.
The original Star Trek teleporter. Right: Ice cube-shaped lights in the teleporter room.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
"Our sets are complete recreations built using the original blueprints, hundreds of hours of serious research and thousands of photographs – both period images and images culled from extensive review and capture from the original episodes," write the set tour creators.
When the series was canceled in 1969, the original sets were dismantled and mostly destroyed, but nearly two decades ago self-proclaimed "Trek superfan" James Cawley set out to rebuild the sets and acquire remaining original items from the show.
Star Trek Original Series Set Tour visitors can now stand on illuminated transporter pads that have been painstakingly remade out of metal and plexiglass, "an exact match to the vintage aircraft part originals." There's even an "anti-grav" device nearby that was salvaged from the show.
Briefing room with models of Kirk and Spock, along with items from the show.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
But that's not the only authentic artifact on display. Other items, like space checkers and a Vulcan lute (signed by members of the crew) are scattered throughout the set.
Touring visitors are led through each part of the Enterprise, which is more compact than it seems on-screen. Many parts of the set were re-used to make the starship seem more spacious. A switch-up in futuristic furniture could turn the briefing room into the mess hall.
The main hallway was also filmed from multiple directions with interchangeable wall mounts to make it look like a long winding corridor. In reality, it's only a few dozen feet long.
Curved hallway on the Enterprise. Right: The engine room with a glowing warp core.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The pièce de résistance of the whole experience is the bridge with the captain's chair facing a main screen where countless Star Trek aliens made their demands on the show. It's uncanny being in the space without original crew members around.
William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, is returning to the set this year, however. The former McGill student will be available to speak with visitors from July 7 to 9. Tickets during his visit start at $70 and go up depending on autograph and photo requests. Apparently, the actor is mischievious and likes smacking the button that blares the iconic "red alert" alarm and sets lights flashing.
For fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation, there will be chances in August to meet the actors who played Riker, Data and Q.
Two people pose on the bridge of the Enterprise.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Whether you're interested in exploring a 1960s set or learning more about the creation of Star Trek, or you're just in it for the Gorn memes, you'll want to make the trek to this spot south of the border. Just maybe don't wear a red shirt when you do.
Star Trek Original Series Set Tour
Cost: $23 USD
When:
- Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (from November to April)
- Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May to August)
- Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September to October)
Where: 112 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY