Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal to Vancouver For $59
Pack your bags! ✈️
Flair Airlines wants you to add a little flair to your life with a sweet summer getaway. With travel being much less stressful, now is the ideal time to book a trip, pack your bags, and head out on that much-needed vacay.
Well, Flair Airlines is hooking you up with 80% off all base fare routes in celebration of extending its flight destinations to various locations across North America, including Los Cabos, Nashville, Cancun, and Chicago, to name a few.
For any Montrealers looking to experience the West Coast, you can snag a sweet flight from Montreal to Vancouver for as little as $59. Mhm, you totally read that right...$59!
With flights from the 514 to Van City usually costing a few hundred bucks, this Flair Airlines deal is certainly one you don't want to miss out on.
If you're looking for more of a weekend-style trip, then Flair is also offering flights from Montreal to Toronto or Halifax for $49.
Now, if the sun is calling your name, you can also select cheap flights from Montreal to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale for $119 each — which isn't too shabby.
In order to get your hands on the "Helloooooh New Routes" deal, travellers must use code FLY80FLAIR for travel dates between May 20 to June 23, 2022.
There are currently 25,000 seats for sale, so don't waste any time 'cause they could easily sell out fast.
The sale officially ends on May 20, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. EST — so hurry on up.
It's important to note that the base fare sale is for one-way tickets and allows passengers to carry on a personal item only.
If you've got luggage, don't fret as Flair allows you to add on bundles where you can benefit from additional carry-on and checked baggage, seat selection, and no change fees.
So, what are you waiting for? Pack those bags and bon voyage!
Flair Airlines Flash Sale
Promo: 80% off all base fare routes with code FLY80FLAIR
Details: The sale is on until May 20, 2022, at 2 a.m. EST and travel must be booked for dates between May 20 to June 23, 2022
