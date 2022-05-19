Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
flair airlines

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal to Vancouver For $59

Pack your bags! ✈️

Associate Editor
Flair Airlines boeing flying over the Canadian Rockies, Right: Aerial view of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Flair Airlines boeing flying over the Canadian Rockies, Right: Aerial view of Vancouver, British Columbia.

@flairairlines | Instagram, Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime

Flair Airlines wants you to add a little flair to your life with a sweet summer getaway. With travel being much less stressful, now is the ideal time to book a trip, pack your bags, and head out on that much-needed vacay.

Well, Flair Airlines is hooking you up with 80% off all base fare routes in celebration of extending its flight destinations to various locations across North America, including Los Cabos, Nashville, Cancun, and Chicago, to name a few.

For any Montrealers looking to experience the West Coast, you can snag a sweet flight from Montreal to Vancouver for as little as $59. Mhm, you totally read that right...$59!

With flights from the 514 to Van City usually costing a few hundred bucks, this Flair Airlines deal is certainly one you don't want to miss out on.

If you're looking for more of a weekend-style trip, then Flair is also offering flights from Montreal to Toronto or Halifax for $49.

Now, if the sun is calling your name, you can also select cheap flights from Montreal to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale for $119 each — which isn't too shabby.

In order to get your hands on the "Helloooooh New Routes" deal, travellers must use code FLY80FLAIR for travel dates between May 20 to June 23, 2022.

There are currently 25,000 seats for sale, so don't waste any time 'cause they could easily sell out fast.

The sale officially ends on May 20, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. EST — so hurry on up.

It's important to note that the base fare sale is for one-way tickets and allows passengers to carry on a personal item only.

If you've got luggage, don't fret as Flair allows you to add on bundles where you can benefit from additional carry-on and checked baggage, seat selection, and no change fees.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack those bags and bon voyage!

Flair Airlines Flash Sale

Promo: 80% off all base fare routes with code FLY80FLAIR

Details: The sale is on until May 20, 2022, at 2 a.m. EST and travel must be booked for dates between May 20 to June 23, 2022

Book here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...