Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
flair airlines

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale With Over 50% Off All Base Fare Flights

You can fly from Montreal to Toronto for $49! ✈️

Associate Editor
Flair Airlines plane flying in the sky, Right: Person walking across bridge in Thundery Bay, Ontario.

Flair Airlines plane flying in the sky, Right: Person walking across bridge in Thundery Bay, Ontario.

@flairairlines | Instagram

Travel is back in action following Canada's change in border measures, and you can finally head on that trip you've been planning. Well, Flair Airlines is having a flash sale just in time to ring in the summer season.

Flair Airlines services countless cities across North America including Toronto, Vancouver, and Orlando, to name a few — and you can snag a cheap flight from Montreal to all destinations for over 50% off.

Travellers can use code HERETOSTAY for "53% off base fare on all markets," Flair announced.

If you've been hoping to explore the rest of Canada, you can enjoy a handful of cheap flights from Montreal to an array of Canadian hot spots.

The sale allows you to book a one-way ticket from Montreal to Toronto departing on May 10, 2022 for as little as $49. Mhm, $49!

If you're looking to head out west, Montrealers can fly to Vancouver for $119 on June 6, 2022 or to Edmonton, Alberta for $69 on May 11, 2022.

Don't fret if those aren't on your lists of Canadian cities to visit. You can also snag a hot deal from Montreal to Halifax for $49. Talk about enjoying the Maritimes in the summertime!

The Flair Airlines sale is up and running until May 5, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST. Flights must be booked for travel between May 10 to June 23, 2022.

There are no blackout dates, and the sale is for base fare one-way flights.

While base fare flights allow travellers to bring a personal item only, you can opt in for a bunch of bundles that Flair Airlines offers, which would allow you to bring additional carry-on baggage, checked baggage, and even select your seat in advance.

Happy travels!

Flair Airlines Flash Sale

Sale: 53% off base fare on all markets

Details: Sale ends May 5, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST and flights must be booked for travel dates between May 10 to June 23, 2022.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...