Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale With Over 50% Off All Base Fare Flights
You can fly from Montreal to Toronto for $49! ✈️
Travel is back in action following Canada's change in border measures, and you can finally head on that trip you've been planning. Well, Flair Airlines is having a flash sale just in time to ring in the summer season.
Flair Airlines services countless cities across North America including Toronto, Vancouver, and Orlando, to name a few — and you can snag a cheap flight from Montreal to all destinations for over 50% off.
Travellers can use code HERETOSTAY for "53% off base fare on all markets," Flair announced.
If you've been hoping to explore the rest of Canada, you can enjoy a handful of cheap flights from Montreal to an array of Canadian hot spots.
The sale allows you to book a one-way ticket from Montreal to Toronto departing on May 10, 2022 for as little as $49. Mhm, $49!
If you're looking to head out west, Montrealers can fly to Vancouver for $119 on June 6, 2022 or to Edmonton, Alberta for $69 on May 11, 2022.
Don't fret if those aren't on your lists of Canadian cities to visit. You can also snag a hot deal from Montreal to Halifax for $49. Talk about enjoying the Maritimes in the summertime!
The Flair Airlines sale is up and running until May 5, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST. Flights must be booked for travel between May 10 to June 23, 2022.
There are no blackout dates, and the sale is for base fare one-way flights.
While base fare flights allow travellers to bring a personal item only, you can opt in for a bunch of bundles that Flair Airlines offers, which would allow you to bring additional carry-on baggage, checked baggage, and even select your seat in advance.
Happy travels!
Flair Airlines Flash Sale
Sale: 53% off base fare on all markets
Details: Sale ends May 5, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST and flights must be booked for travel dates between May 10 to June 23, 2022.