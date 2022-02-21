Trending Topics

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale With Up To 75% Off Base Fares To & From Vancouver

The sale ends Tuesday night.

Editorial Fellow
Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Pack your suitcase and dust off your passport. Flair Airlines is having a flash sale, slashing as much as 75% off the base price for flights going to and from Vancouver between February 27 to April 30.

As of the time of writing, an April 6 flight from Toronto to Vancouver, for example, is as low as $48.72 (not counting fees or costs for add-ons like extra baggage). Ottawa to Vancouver on March 27 is even cheaper, at $50.45. A March 28 flight from Montreal to Vancouver is slightly more expensive, but still quite affordable, at $189.

According to Expedia, these are among the cheapest available flights on these dates.

There are also flights from Vancouver to American destinations like Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Palm Springs for as low as $89.32 (on March 27, March 29, and April 2, respectively).

If you're getting the travel itch and you're ready to get up and go, just know that Flair Airlines is a bit different. Part of why Flair is so affordable is because "add-ons" are sold at an additional cost. Adding a carry-on, for example, costs an extra $29 to $59 plus tax.

On that $189 March 28 Montreal to Vancouver flight, a bundle that includes a personal item, a carry-on and a checked bag is an additional $95.78.

The Flair flash sale ends at 1:59 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 23 (11:59 p.m. MT February 22). Customers have to use the promo code WELOVEYVR75 to take advantage of the discounts. The sale only covers flights between February 27 and April 30, 2022, with the exception of April 18.


