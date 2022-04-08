Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $59
Flair is offering 75% off base fare flights within Canada until April 8 at midnight! ✈️
Spring has officially hit Montreal, and there's no better way to take advantage of the warmer days than with a trip. If you've been wanting to get your travel on and take in what the rest of Canada has to offer, then you're in luck.
Flair Airlines is currently having a flash sale offering 75% off base fare flights within Canada with promo code 75OFFCANADA.
The "We're Eh-Ok!" sale allows travellers to book flights from Montreal to an array of Canadian destinations including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
Flair Airlines offers from Montreal to the rest of Canada.Flair Airlines
With Canada's West Coast offering up some stellar seaside views, a trip to Van City just might be the perfect idea right now.
Well, you can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for as little as $59 with a departure date of May 1, 2022. Mhm, that's literally less than what it costs to fill up a tank of gas in Montreal right now.
Montrealers can take advantage of the sale and enjoy the spring weather in Toronto for $49 on April 20, 2022.
Feeling like paying a visit to the Maritimes? Flights from Montreal to Halifax are also $49 with a May 3, 2022 departure date.
In order to snag the deal, you must travel between April 19 and May 18, 2022. There are no blackout dates and the sale ends on April 8 at 2 a.m. EST.
The prices are for base fare one-way flights with a personal item weighing up to 7 kilograms only. While you'd have to dish out a bit more to get some extra baggage, it's still pretty cheap.
Throw in the basic bundle for the Montreal to Vancouver flights for an additional $95, which includes a personal item up to 7 kilograms, a carry-on bag up to 10 kilograms, and your first checked baggage weighing up to 23 kilograms.
Travel hack! If you're travelling with a friend or loved one, split the cost of the bundle and check in one luggage with both of your belongings to split the cost.
