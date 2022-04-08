Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
flair airlines

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $59

Flair is offering 75% off base fare flights within Canada until April 8 at midnight! ✈️

Associate Editor
Flair Airlines plane flying over the Canadian Rockies, Right: Man standing above glacier pool at Lynn Canyon Park in Vancouver, BC.

Flair Airlines plane flying over the Canadian Rockies, Right: Man standing above glacier pool at Lynn Canyon Park in Vancouver, BC.

@flairairlines | Instagram, Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Spring has officially hit Montreal, and there's no better way to take advantage of the warmer days than with a trip. If you've been wanting to get your travel on and take in what the rest of Canada has to offer, then you're in luck.

Flair Airlines is currently having a flash sale offering 75% off base fare flights within Canada with promo code 75OFFCANADA.

The "We're Eh-Ok!" sale allows travellers to book flights from Montreal to an array of Canadian destinations including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Flair Airlines offers from Montreal to the rest of Canada.Flair Airlines offers from Montreal to the rest of Canada.Flair Airlines

With Canada's West Coast offering up some stellar seaside views, a trip to Van City just might be the perfect idea right now.

Well, you can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for as little as $59 with a departure date of May 1, 2022. Mhm, that's literally less than what it costs to fill up a tank of gas in Montreal right now.

Montrealers can take advantage of the sale and enjoy the spring weather in Toronto for $49 on April 20, 2022.

Feeling like paying a visit to the Maritimes? Flights from Montreal to Halifax are also $49 with a May 3, 2022 departure date.

In order to snag the deal, you must travel between April 19 and May 18, 2022. There are no blackout dates and the sale ends on April 8 at 2 a.m. EST.

The prices are for base fare one-way flights with a personal item weighing up to 7 kilograms only. While you'd have to dish out a bit more to get some extra baggage, it's still pretty cheap.

Throw in the basic bundle for the Montreal to Vancouver flights for an additional $95, which includes a personal item up to 7 kilograms, a carry-on bag up to 10 kilograms, and your first checked baggage weighing up to 23 kilograms.

Travel hack! If you're travelling with a friend or loved one, split the cost of the bundle and check in one luggage with both of your belongings to split the cost.

Flair Airlines 75% Off Intra-Canada Sale

Sale: 75% of all flights within Canada using code 75OFFCANADA

Details: Travel between April 19 to May 18, 2022. The sale ends April 8, 2022, at 2 a.m. EST

Book here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...