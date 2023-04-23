Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $59
The sale ends on April 24! ✈️
If you're looking for an affordable way to explore Canada's west coast, Flair Airlines has got you covered. The airline is currently having a 20% off flash sale on all base fare domestic destinations and you can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for as low as $59.
If you've always wanted to feast your eyes on the Capilano Suspension Bridge, English Bay beach, stroll through Gastown or dive into a platter of Van City sushi, then now just might be the perfect opportunity to do just that.
Flair has $59 seats available as soon as May 5, 2023 — meaning you can witness Vancouver's spring bloom up close and personal.
The fare is part of the bare bundle, which only permits passengers to bring aboard a personal item weighing no more than seven kilograms. If you were hoping to pack on the heavier side, then don't fret. Flair has basic and big bundle add-on packages that allow you to bring a personal item, carry-on baggage, and even checked luggage for an additional fee. Oh, and you can also select your seat in advance.
In order to grab this sweet travel deal, you must book between April 20 and April 24, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. EST using the code NOTHIGH20 and travel between April 20 and June 15, 2023. Blackout dates for this sale are May 18 to 19 and May 22 to 23, 2023.
If Vancouver isn't on your travel bucket list, then Flair is also flying out from Montreal to Calgary on April 23 for $59, to Halifax on June 10 for $69 and to Edmonton on June 14 for $79.
Happy travels!
