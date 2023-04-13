sunwing

Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & Trips South Start At $765

A little fun in the sun, anyone? 🏝

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A resort in the Caribbean, Right: A person posing in the water with a pink flamingo.

A resort in the Caribbean, Right: A person posing in the water with a pink flamingo.

@sunwingvacations | Instagram
Ascending

If you've been itching to venture down south for a relaxing vacation, now might just be the perfect time to tropic like it's hot. Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals from Montreal with trips south starting at $765.

Whether you've been dreaming of the beaches in Mexico or soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic, you can find a little piece of paradise in any of these seven beach destinations.

Bon voyage!

Cayo Coco, Cuba

The pool at the Starfish Cayo Guillermo resort.

The pool at the Starfish Cayo Guillermo resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Starfish Cayo Guillermo (⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $765

Dates: Seven days beginning May 25, 2023

Book here

Holguin, Cuba

The Grand Memories Holguin resort.

The Grand Memories Holguin resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $825

Dates: Seven days beginning May 23, 2023

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Royal Decameron Montego Beach resort.

The Royal Decameron Montego Beach resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Royal Decameron Montego Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,225

Dates: Seven days beginning May 28, 2023

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

The Viva Wyndham Maya resort.

The Viva Wyndham Maya resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Viva Wyndham Maya (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,075

Dates: Seven days beginning May 24, 2023

Book here

Cancun, Mexico

The Now Emerald Cancun resort.

The Now Emerald Cancun resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Now Emerald Cancun (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1715

Dates: Seven days beginning April 21, 2023

Book here

La Romana, Dominican Republic

The Whala Bayahibe resort.

The Whala Bayahibe resort.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Whala Bayahibe (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,105

Dates: Seven days beginning May 31, 2023

Book here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Caribe Deluxe Princess resort beach.

The Caribe Deluxe Princess resort beach.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Caribe Deluxe Princess (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,455

Dates: Seven days beginning May 29, 2023

Book here

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Loading...