Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & Trips South Start At $765
If you've been itching to venture down south for a relaxing vacation, now might just be the perfect time to tropic like it's hot. Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals from Montreal with trips south starting at $765.
Whether you've been dreaming of the beaches in Mexico or soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic, you can find a little piece of paradise in any of these seven beach destinations.
Cayo Coco, Cuba
The pool at the Starfish Cayo Guillermo resort.
Resort: Starfish Cayo Guillermo (⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $765
Dates: Seven days beginning May 25, 2023
Holguin, Cuba
The Grand Memories Holguin resort.
Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $825
Dates: Seven days beginning May 23, 2023
Montego Bay, Jamaica
The Royal Decameron Montego Beach resort.
Resort: Royal Decameron Montego Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,225
Dates: Seven days beginning May 28, 2023
Riviera Maya, Mexico
The Viva Wyndham Maya resort.
Resort: Viva Wyndham Maya (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,075
Dates: Seven days beginning May 24, 2023
Cancun, Mexico
The Now Emerald Cancun resort.
Resort: Now Emerald Cancun (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1715
Dates: Seven days beginning April 21, 2023
La Romana, Dominican Republic
The Whala Bayahibe resort.
Resort: Whala Bayahibe (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,105
Dates: Seven days beginning May 31, 2023
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The Caribe Deluxe Princess resort beach.
Resort: Caribe Deluxe Princess (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,455
Dates: Seven days beginning May 29, 2023
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
